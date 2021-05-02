 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panel discussions on voting rights and Covid-19 impact on tap this month
0 comments

Panel discussions on voting rights and Covid-19 impact on tap this month

Support this work for $1 a month
Election day 2020

The line flowed steadily into Grace Lutheran Church in Niagara Falls as voters showed up on Election Day to cast votes Nov. 3.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara is presenting two free online panel discussions in May.

"Fighting for Our Vote 2.0," at 7 p.m. on May 13, will be moderated by City Court Judge Lenora Foote-Beavers and will continue a conversation that began Feb. 23. The panelists will be B.J. Stasio, president of the Self-Advocacy Association of NYS; L. Nathan Hare, former president and CEO of the Community Action Organization of Western New York; Jeremy Zellner and Ralph Mohr, Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners; and Barbara Gunderson, the League’s Voter Services Committee chairwoman.

"The Effect of Covid-19 on Schools," at 6:30 p.m. on May 19, will be moderated by Marian Deutschman, the league's Program, Issues & Events Committee chairwoman. Teachers, students, parents and administrators will comprise the panel.

Reservations can be made online at www.lwvbn.org. Participants will receive an email with instructions to join each Zoom session.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Opinion

Another Voice: League provides guidance on early voting

  • Updated

By Joan T. Parks This year brings good news for New Yorkers who cherish the privilege of voting. Thanks to reforms passed in January, registered voters can now cast their ballots during nine days of early voting. This means you can vote after hours or on weekends before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Niagara County Board of

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News