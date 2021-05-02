Panel discussions on voting rights and Covid-19 impact on tap this month

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara is presenting two free online panel discussions in May.

"Fighting for Our Vote 2.0," at 7 p.m. on May 13, will be moderated by City Court Judge Lenora Foote-Beavers and will continue a conversation that began Feb. 23. The panelists will be B.J. Stasio, president of the Self-Advocacy Association of NYS; L. Nathan Hare, former president and CEO of the Community Action Organization of Western New York; Jeremy Zellner and Ralph Mohr, Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners; and Barbara Gunderson, the League’s Voter Services Committee chairwoman.

"The Effect of Covid-19 on Schools," at 6:30 p.m. on May 19, will be moderated by Marian Deutschman, the league's Program, Issues & Events Committee chairwoman. Teachers, students, parents and administrators will comprise the panel.

Reservations can be made online at www.lwvbn.org. Participants will receive an email with instructions to join each Zoom session.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

