Pandemic stimulus money to provide free computers in Niagara County

About 80 free desktop computers will be offered this summer at public libraries in Niagara Falls and Lockport, paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan.

The computers will be given away after applicants complete a 6-to-8-hour course in basic computer literacy, said Sarah Potwin, executive director of the Niagara Falls Public Library.

The two libraries have been allocated a total of $54,500 to pay for the computers and training, she added.

Mission: Ignite, a Buffalo-based organization formerly known as Computers for Children, will hire at least two "digital navigators" to conduct training classes in computer use, Potwin said.

+2 Niagara Falls Public Library steps up tech offerings with FCC grant The library has 200 Chromebook computers and 200 Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to its customers, thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission.

The program is expected to begin in July.

The computers will come with a one-year warranty and tech support from the digital navigators, who will be chosen through AmeriCorps.

The New York State Library allocated over $5 million of the federal funds to nine regional library councils for projects designed to advance digital inclusion.

About 20% of Niagara Falls residents and 14% of Lockport residents own no computer or similar device, according to census data.

