Pandemic relief funds to help Niagara Falls residents pay overdue water bills

Federal pandemic relief funds will be made available to eligible Niagara Falls residents who have overdue water and sewer bills.

The city and the Niagara Falls Water Board announced Tuesday that applications are being accepted from low-income households for aid in paying up to $2,500 in old water bills and $2,500 in past-due sewer charges.

The money, which originated in two federal pandemic relief laws, is administered by a New York State agency, the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, which has information and applications at its website.

The grants will be paid directly to the Water Board, which will apply the money to the customer's account.

The income guidelines for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program are similar to those used for the Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income residents pay heating bills.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawfully admitted permanent residents, and they must prove their identity and residency.

