Pandemic readjustments: Amherst health program gets elementary school kids back on track

Anthony DiRienzo led a group of first-graders last month in a simple exercise to show how food gets digested in their bellies.

Each got a plastic bag and two crackers, then the Smallwood Drive Elementary School health teacher went from student to student, pouring soda into the bags.

Oohs, aahs and cries of disgust followed, then DiRienzo continued his lesson on how what we eat passes through the body, which gathers the nutrients it needs and rids itself of the rest.

If only dispensing of the pandemic was so easy for this group, which spent kindergarten learning remotely along with other students around the country.

“It's definitely been an adjustment,” said DiRienzo, one of two health teachers hired at the start of this school year to help Amherst district elementary school students catch up on academics while also addressing the social-emotional backslide many children experienced as Covid-19 raged.

DiRienzo and Maya Dils, the new health teacher at Windermere Boulevard Elementary, have spent this school year teaching a new curriculum to those in kindergarten through fifth grade focused on the importance of eating right and exercising regularly – but also interpersonal skills that include patience and gratitude, as well as how to express feelings appropriately.

“It's definitely been a shell-shock for them, so the health program has come at a good time,” Dils said. “I'm noticing a lot of struggles building peer relationships or navigating peer relationships. The focus on social and emotional learning helps them understand why it's important to work together, why it's important to share, why it's important to be nice to one another. They haven't had to necessarily do these things for two years.”

The multi-tiered approach – traditionally designed for students in middle and high school – combines the efforts of the new health teachers, who also teach physical education part time, with classroom teachers, guidance counselors, psychologists and Pupil Personal Services.

It has helped all students better navigate pandemic transitions, as well as identify patients and families in need of extra support, taking a team approach to address greater challenges.

“Everybody's circumstances are different,” DiRienzo said, “so it's taking a little bit of what students are doing at home, then giving our families a little bit of what we're doing in the classroom, so we can kind of bridge any gaps.”

Greater needs

The pandemic made some of those gaps more yawning.

Six years ago, an estimated 16.5% of children ages 6-17 had at least one mental health diagnosis, according to data from the National Survey of Children’s Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 7.1% of children ages 3-17 were diagnosed with anxiety and 3.2% with depression.

As school year comes to an end, leaders edge toward a future without pandemic restrictions “This virus has thrown us a curve ball or two. One never knows for sure,” said Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“Then came the pandemic,” Dr. Carol Weitzman, director of developmental-behavioral pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, said in an interview late last year with Stateline, a publication of the Pew Charitable Trust. “We don’t know a lot about how it has affected children’s mental health yet. We’re just starting to learn. But we do know that about one-quarter of all kids are showing up with symptoms of depression and one-fifth with symptoms of anxiety.

“That’s millions more kids than before the pandemic.”

The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, included $170 billion for school funding, some of which schools used to boost mental health services.

Pandemic fallout also prompted New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett at the end of Public Health Week in April to call for improved access to mental, emotional and behavioral health support services for all state residents.

Bassett noted that half of mental health disorders start by age 18 and 75% by age 24.

“We talk a lot about students being academically behind, but I think they're equally, maybe even furthermore, socially behind,” said Jeffrey Wheaton, director of health, physical education and athletics in the Amherst Central School District.

“We need to stress interpersonal skills,” he said. “How do we respect one another? How do we deal with adversity? Those types of skills.”

The challenge, Dils said, is that many children and adults see only the physical side of health and not the mental, emotional and behavioral parts.

“You need all parts of the puzzle,” she said, “in order to be healthy overall.”

The framework

The state Framework for Mental Health Education Instruction has three prongs.

Teaching self-management by improving self-awareness about what it means to live healthy and with resilience.

Developing healthy relationships through communication, empathy and compassion.

Knowing what, when, where and how to ask for help for yourself and others.

Amherst elementary lesson topics cover expressing feelings appropriately, self-care and healthy habits, bullying, good digital citizenship, how to show forgiveness and gratitude. There also are lessons about nutrition and food groups, drug and alcohol prevention, safety, disease prevention, healthy relationships, stress, and how to recognize inappropriate advances by adults and other children.

“Topics can be modified and adjusted based on social norms within our society, especially for the fifth-graders,” Wheaton said. “For instance, lessons about dangers of tobacco use now evolve into vaping and social media safety used to be more about physical stranger danger and now it’s more about safe online use.”

Older elementary school students also might learn how to read food labels, DiRienzo said, or be encouraged to use adult coloring books or other strategies to address daily fears and frustrations.

“When we come into the classroom, students enjoy the conversations,” Dils said. “They participate. They ask questions. They want to share stuff about their own lives.”

The kind of open communication that develops helps them understand that others share similar feelings and are trying to work through similar challenges. It also helps build greater connections between students, their schoolmates and staff in ways that try to bring more encouragement, trust, hope and optimism into daily life.

“The kids are loving it,” said Cathryn Mahon, a fifth-year classroom teacher who worked in Batavia at the start of the pandemic and started at Smallwood Elementary this school year.

Districtwide approach

The Amherst district uses National Health Education Standards to promote personal, family and community health in all grade levels. Students receive health education every year from kindergarten through ninth grade and the district is exploring whether to offer upper-grade elective classes in the future, Wheaton said.

Amherst also has a districtwide wellness committee and encourages a comprehensive approach to health and well-being in all academic subjects.

Mahon’s first-grade students did five sets of jumping jacks during their lesson last month on the digestive system.

They learned if you stand on your head, your muscles will still push food through your digestive tract. That the platypus digests its food in the intestines, not the stomach. And that burping is a way to release the air you consume along with your food and drink.

DiRienzo and Dils also have provided reinforcement on good health hygiene as the pandemic and its Covid-19 variants continue. Tips include limiting screen time, exercising more and getting enough sleep, as well as using proper etiquette with hand-washing, sneezing and staying home when you’re sick – as well as remaining nonjudgmental if some students and adults choose to continue wearing masks.

As summer approaches, those involved with the new elementary health curriculum feel good about the progress students have made during these tenuous times.

“I think the focus has shifted more towards a sense of normalcy and getting back into some of our more traditional rituals and routines,” Wheaton said. “It’s the way the world right now, the way that we're living, that we're managing.

“We're doing the best we can.”

