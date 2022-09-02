Pandemic prompts more to take a shot – at tennis

The U.S. Open isn’t the only tennis New Yorkers can watch this holiday weekend.

There will be plenty of action on thousands of courts across the state, where the participation rate has climbed more than 10% during the pandemic.

“There’s been this renewed energy and we’ve certainly seen it, especially in 2021,” said Gordon Panek, an avid tennis player who fell in love with the sport as a teen and co-created the Chestnut Ridge Summer Classic, which hosts its eighth annual tournament this week in Orchard Park.

Panek, 64, lives in Alden. He plays four or five times a week in the Northtowns and Southtowns this time of year. He has seen more players on the courts during the pandemic but said those who look to play outdoors in the next two or three months shouldn’t have to wait long, if at all, for a court on most days – including those like the upper four of the dozen Chestnut Ridge Park courts lighted for night play.

More kids are taking tennis lessons and the number of tournaments has grown, he said.

Why the pandemic burst in popularity?

Tennis a low concussion-risk sport you can play for life and the whole family can participate, the U.S. Tennis Association notes.

It boosts cardiovascular health, lowers stress and sharpens mental clarity.

You can keep a social distance without being socially distant.

And all you need play are a racquet and tennis balls.

A European study published four years ago in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings also found tennis increased life expectancy by almost a decade, more than seven other physical activities measured.

“Tennis participation has netted huge gains over the last two years, with an astonishing 22.6 million people picking up a racquet in 2021 – an increase of around 4 million more players since 2019,” said Monica LaMura, director of marketing and communications with USTA Eastern Region.

About 2.3 million people reported they hit the courts last year in New York and New Jersey, representing roughly 10% of the population overall and making for the highest participation rate in the nation when compared to the 16 other geographic regions measured in a spring 2022 Physical Activity Council Study on Sports and Physical Activity.

There are 156 locations to play within 100 miles of Buffalo at usta.com. Almost all of them public sites including schools and parks where play is free. Almost every site has multiple courts.

Panek and a tennis buddy, Tim Sands, approached the nonprofit Chestnut Ridge Conservancy and Erie County Parks in 2015 with the idea for tournament. Panek, who works as a financial analyst with the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority, has successfully lobbied for windscreens and lights on the courts in the years since, and in the process became president of the conservancy board and a nonprofit tennis tournament production company, Summer Classic Events. Sands helps run the latter.

The mission of both is to provide greater, more affordable access. This week’s tournament, for instance, which runs through Sunday, cost players no more than $25 to play singles and $16 for doubles. Sponsors helped lower those costs.

“There was a long downturn for us tennis, I would say more so in the 2010s, but it’s starting to percolate,” Panek said. “We’re not back to the level of the 1970s yet. We'd need another John McEnroe, or a new generation of parents to come along and tell their kids, ‘I want you playing tennis.’”