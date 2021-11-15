Pandemic overtime makes Burstein highest paid Erie County employee

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continues to be the highest paid employee in Erie County government because the county permits her – and all other appointed administrators – to collect overtime for Covid-19 related work.
She collected $86,484 in overtime for the first three quarters of this year, in addition to her base pay of $209,044, according to the latest quarterly report on overtime released by the Erie County Comptroller's Office. That amounted to 62% of all overtime earned by nonunion county appointees, according to the report.
As of last week, Comptroller's Office administrators said Burstein's overtime had grown to $92,243 in both overtime and worked holiday pay – none of which she collected in 2019.
Last year, she collected $183,414 in overtime – or 91% of her base pay.
Prior to Covid-19, nonunion, managerial-confidential appointees and other political patronage hires were barred from collecting overtime, and could collect only comp time. Because of this, they usually are referred to as "salaried" employees, even though they are technically hourly wage workers. Only elected county officials do not have their wages paid as an hourly rate.
When the federal government allowed such employees to receive overtime pay for their Covid-related work under stimulus money guidelines, County Executive Mark Poloncarz permitted them to collect an unlimited amount of overtime for work related to the public health crisis.
As a physician, Burstein's salary translates into a high hourly wage, and given the nature of her work, she has been the greatest beneficiary of the policy change.
Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office, disputed the overtime figure, saying that based on the administration's budget office, Burstein has collected $54,520 in "cash overtime" this year, and none since March 26. The rest has been compensatory time, he said.
However, that overtime figure reflects only one of two overtime lines on her pay stub, based on information provided by the Comptroller's Office. It also does not reflect the overtime rate of pay she received for working on holidays. Payroll records indicate Burstein was last awarded overtime in early September.
Poloncarz has said the additional work of county employees during this health crisis deserves fair compensation. He has defended Burstein's overtime pay, saying she is one of the hardest-working administrators in county government and that no one can dispute the vital role she has played over the past two years in trying to proactively respond to the health crisis and overseeing a mammoth public health response operation.
Support Local Journalism
Anderson said Burstein has worked less overtime in recent months "to avoid burnout."
Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who issued a news release criticizing the overtime Burstein has received, said she came into the job knowing that her annual compensation would not include overtime. He also pointed out that she has been a focal point of controversy in recent weeks.
"She should not be getting overtime, period, let alone the amount of overtime she’s getting," he said. "The county rules should be consistent regardless of whether there’s a pandemic or not."
The overtime Burstein has collected in the first nine months of this year continues her standing as the highest overtime earner among appointed officials. Her annual base pay is in line with what other county health commissioners make – her contemporaries in Monroe and Albany counties make $210,000 and $181,000 in base pay, respectively.
Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.
Burstein is slated to receive a $7,000 raise in next year's proposed county budget.
Burstein has been praised for her efforts on behalf of public safety and her work in promoting and distributing the vaccine throughout Erie County and spearheading efforts to promote and coordinate booster shots and vaccination clinics for children and adults. However, she has also been criticized as being an arms-length communicator who is often seen as unnecessarily heavy-handed and inflexible in her dealings with school districts and her application of state rules.
"One of the many things that frustrates people is you have inconsistent application of rules, or you have the enforcement of rules that defy logic," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell.
While Burstein is the single largest beneficiary of the Covid-19 overtime allowance, Erie County Sheriff's Office appointees have received the greatest overtime benefits, as a group. Nine out of the county's top 10 overtime payments to appointees went to Sheriff's Office officials.
The practice of allowing government appointees to collect so much federally funded overtime is out of step with what other counties in the state have done, according to research shared by the Comptroller's Office last year. Other counties have either awarded more limited amounts of overtime money to nonunion employees, or none at all. In response to a FOIL request, New York City officials sent the Comptroller's Office an email indicating that no Covid-19-related overtime money was paid to any nonunion appointees last year.
Appointees aren't the only ones who are receiving overtime pay. Union employees and other hourly wage workers are contractually entitled to overtime.
In addition, in July, Poloncarz announced that, thanks to additional federal funds, the county would distribute $6 million in premium pay – basically retroactive hazard pay – for certain essential employees who worked during the three months after the coronavirus health crisis started in March 2020. That excluded elected officials and appointed personnel like Burstein.
To address criticism related to overtime concerns, the Poloncarz administration adjusted the Covid-related overtime policy this year to require appointees to accept a higher amount of comp time – 200 hours – before they can put in for overtime. But if that comp time is not taken as time off before the end of the year, all but 80 hours of it is cashed out at the end of the year, according to the Comptroller's Office.