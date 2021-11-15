Pandemic overtime makes Burstein highest paid Erie County employee

As a physician, Burstein's salary translates into a high hourly wage, and given the nature of her work, she has been the greatest beneficiary of the policy change.

Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office, disputed the overtime figure, saying that based on the administration's budget office, Burstein has collected $54,520 in "cash overtime" this year, and none since March 26. The rest has been compensatory time, he said.

However, that overtime figure reflects only one of two overtime lines on her pay stub, based on information provided by the Comptroller's Office. It also does not reflect the overtime rate of pay she received for working on holidays. Payroll records indicate Burstein was last awarded overtime in early September.

Poloncarz has said the additional work of county employees during this health crisis deserves fair compensation. He has defended Burstein's overtime pay, saying she is one of the hardest-working administrators in county government and that no one can dispute the vital role she has played over the past two years in trying to proactively respond to the health crisis and overseeing a mammoth public health response operation.

Anderson said Burstein has worked less overtime in recent months "to avoid burnout."