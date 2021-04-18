Pandemic Lessons: With numbers rising, how does Covid impact kids and teens?

Covid-19 can challenge your lungs long after the virus itself is gone, and for teens in school sports, that is occasionally an issue. Covid-19, as well as other viruses, can also cause the airways to become “more sensitive than normal,” said Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, president and medical director of Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY. She has seen post-Covid-19 patients who, after engaging in physical activity, experience bronchospasms – the contraction and spasming of the bronchial tubes – and need an inhaler. This is a temporary condition – not asthma, which is chronic – and it happens only to a small percentage of young people who have battled Covid-19.

Grisanti said, “The vast majority of the kids” who contract the virus “bounce back and are totally back to normal without much problem.”

Younger people seem to do relatively fine with Covid-19. Is there really reason to be concerned about it?

There’s reason to be alert and careful – but not necessarily frightened.

Knowing that younger people can transmit the virus to older, highly vulnerable individuals is reason enough to keep safety protocols in place. But the things we don’t know – because remember, this is still a novel virus – also make caution the wisest approach.