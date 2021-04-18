Pandemic Lessons: With numbers rising, how does Covid impact kids and teens?

When Sara Rockwitz was 5, she pointed to a photo of a competitive gymnastics squad and told her mom, “I want to be like them.”
Nearly a decade later, Sara is 14 years old and training five days a week at Gymnastics Unlimited in West Seneca. Her workouts run over three hours at a time, she competes frequently, and she’s working toward reaching level 8.
She’s reaching her goals, but has to push her body a little harder nowadays, and allow herself some patience, because in December, Sara had Covid-19.
Her own bout with the virus was relatively brief – a standard week-and-a-half quarantine in which she lived in her bedroom and spoke to her mom, Lisa Morganti, by FaceTime rather than face to face. She lost her sense of taste and smell and still doesn’t have them back, and her lungs and legs still feel traces of Covid fatigue.
“I was really sore, and it was really hard for me to breathe,” Sara recalled of her return to gymnastics in January. “When I was like doing skills, my legs hurt a lot – they just felt like jelly.”
Sara is still regaining her strength and senses, but the challenges around her family’s experience with the coronavirus run much deeper. Sara likely caught the virus from her father, Doug, a warm and easygoing 6-foot-7-inch guitarist who drove her to practice most days. The last time Sara saw her father was Dec. 11, when she waved to him from the top of the stairs as he left the house for the hospital. He died Dec. 23, the day she came out of quarantine.
In this Pandemic Lessons, we focus on the virus’ impact on young people – the most complicated aspects of which extend beyond their infectious period.
How big a problem is Covid-19 infection in children and teens?
In hard numbers, it’s small – but growing.
Since last April, some 3.5 million children have been infected in the United States, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That’s 13.5% of the total infections since the start of the pandemic.
But recently, as millions of older people get vaccinated and more infectious variants spread around the country, children represent a bigger portion of the overall caseload. “Back last year in spring, children made up about 2% of overall infections that we were seeing,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Mayo Clinic. “More recently, they're making up to 18%.”
That’s roughly in line with local numbers. In Erie County, people up to age 19 account for nearly 14.8% of all Covid-19 cases since March 2020. But for the seven-day period ending April 10, 19.6% of new cases were kids and teens.
That may be in part because schools are opening and scholastic sports and other activities are being played. Or the percentages could be trending younger because older people are gaining immunity through vaccination. Most likely, both factors are true.
No matter the reason, the reality is this: Nearly one in five new cases are kids and teens. To exit the pandemic, we’ll need to erase that problem.
How dangerous is the coronavirus for kids?
The mortality percentages are extremely low. Of the 560,000-plus people who have died from Covid-19 in the United States, about 300 were children.
Support Local Journalism
A small number of young people have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a few weeks after having Covid-19. MIS-C, which inflames multiple organs, has been found in 3,185 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s less than one-tenth of 1% of all childhood Covid-19 cases in the United States. Thirty-six of those children died.
How do most young people fare?
The overwhelming majority of kids and teens push through their infections with moderate or mild discomfort, and sometimes even no symptoms at all. Some of the effects can linger, as they have for Sara Rockwitz. “I was eating fries the other day, and I kept trying to remember what it tastes like,” she said. “I tasted it for, like, two seconds, and then it just went back to weird tasting.”
Between 15% to 25% of younger people are having “persistent, longer-term symptoms,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Those symptoms may include loss of taste or smell, brain fog, headache, fatigue or a persistent cough.
Covid-19 can challenge your lungs long after the virus itself is gone, and for teens in school sports, that is occasionally an issue. Covid-19, as well as other viruses, can also cause the airways to become “more sensitive than normal,” said Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, president and medical director of Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY. She has seen post-Covid-19 patients who, after engaging in physical activity, experience bronchospasms – the contraction and spasming of the bronchial tubes – and need an inhaler. This is a temporary condition – not asthma, which is chronic – and it happens only to a small percentage of young people who have battled Covid-19.
Grisanti said, “The vast majority of the kids” who contract the virus “bounce back and are totally back to normal without much problem.”
Younger people seem to do relatively fine with Covid-19. Is there really reason to be concerned about it?
There’s reason to be alert and careful – but not necessarily frightened.
Knowing that younger people can transmit the virus to older, highly vulnerable individuals is reason enough to keep safety protocols in place. But the things we don’t know – because remember, this is still a novel virus – also make caution the wisest approach.
While the relative rareness of bad Covid-19 cases in children is reassuring from a statistical point of view, there’s a slightly unnerving randomness to it. Multiple doctors and medical experts we interviewed for this story pointed out that there’s no way – yet – to confidently predict which children are most vulnerable. “Thinking children are exempt from illness? They’re not,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, the pediatric infectious diseases chief at Stony Brook University. “And we don't have any information to predict which kid is going to get sick.”
Covid-19, which begins as a respiratory condition but can affect multiple body systems, may have long-term consequences that we don’t yet know. For anyone – and particularly young people who are looking at decades of life to come – that also makes it worth avoiding.
“We can’t just look at this as just an acute syndrome: ‘What are the chances of me dying or not?’ Russo said. “I think we need to look at the long game here. But of course, the problem with that is we don’t know what the long game is. There’s significant uncertainty.”
One thing, however, is clear: “There is a potential significant downside,” Russo said, “but not getting infected takes that out of the formula.”
What is the smartest thing we can do right now?
Getting vaccinated will help protect everyone around you, including your children.
Currently in New York, vaccines are available to everyone age 16 and up. It’s likely that sometime before the 2021-22 school year, vaccines will be approved for younger teens. This month Pfizer submitted data on its age 12-15 clinical trials, which showed 100% protection against symptomatic disease, to the Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical trials for children ages 6 months to 11 years. Those results are expected by year’s end, with an FDA green light hopefully to follow in early 2022.
The percentage of younger children and teens who take those vaccinations, once available, may determine how quickly the United States reaches herd immunity – the level of virus resistance needed to stop the spread. Rajapakse points out that people under 18 make up about 25% of the population in the United States. “Children really are an important population that we'll need to have protected in order to drive down those transmission rates in our communities,” she said.
Sara Rockwitz has an idea in the meantime. “It’s important to wear a mask,” she said during a break at her Saturday morning gymnastics practice. Her late father, Doug, had health issues that prompted the family to be cautious throughout the pandemic. Even still, he caught the virus, and Sara found herself struggling to find positivity. “I had two thoughts in my head,” she said, “and the bad thoughts were overpowering my good thoughts. The good thoughts just went away.”
For months, Sara and her parents talked about the importance of staying safe – and they were conscientious about their day-to-day choices. Even still, Covid came to their home; it takes only one infectious interaction to make that happen. As Sara and her family know, you can't necessarily stay Covid-free based on your choices alone. You need to count on your community – and right now, community spread is happening among the young.
“To keep other people safe, treat Covid like a real thing,” Sara said. “Because it is.”