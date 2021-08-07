Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed for fall and winter?

Nachman, like many doctors, expects the return of influenza, which was nearly nonexistent across the country over the last year because of masking and distancing. “We’re going to have a lot of flu” this fall and winter, she predicts. That could be driven not only by state and country being more open and less-masked than it was in 2021 and early 2021, but also by people declining to get the flu vaccine, Nachman said. She also noted the flu vaccine makers pick the strains that the shots will address “based on circulating virus. We didn't have a hell of a lot of circulating virus last year, so they are taking educated guesses on what they think will be circulating this year. But unfortunately, sometimes those educated guesses are not so much on target.”

That means we could have a heavy flu season. “What does flu make you do?” Nachman said. “Cough and sneeze.”

And how do you spread Covid? Coughing and sneezing.

“If you're unvaccinated for flu, and unfortunately unvaccinated for Covid, you will, in effect, become a super spreader,” Nachman said.

The nightmarish scenario builds from there: You infect family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Some end up in the hospital, and doctors need to determine “how much of their illness is flu and how much of their illness is Covid,” Nachman said.