Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed for fall and winter?

In late June, when Western New York’s seven-day average for Covid cases was rolling in the single digits, Dr. Joseph Chow reflected on the community’s “flexibility” and “ability to pivot.” He was applauding the collective success in driving virus numbers nearly to the ground.
Talking optimistically – but not in past tense – he added, “Hopefully it doesn't come back again. But if it does, we know the drill a little bit better this time.”
That was six short weeks and one long Covid lifetime ago.
As of Aug. 5, Western New York’s average number of new daily new cases is 112 — or put another way, 16 times higher than it was when Chow said those words. Disconcerting as that is, it’s not nearly as awful as in other places. Chow, who is the president of TeamHealth Ambulatory Care, oversees more than two dozen urgent care centers in New York, West Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. Covid-19 activity in his New York centers “is starting to rise,” he said, “but not the meteoric rise that we have in our Florida facilities.”
That’s mildly reassuring – for now – but as we near fall and the cold-weather months, where are we headed and what should we do? We explore those questions in this installment of Pandemic Lessons:
Where do we stand right now?
We’re on shaky ground.
Western New York’s new case average of 112 on Aug. 5 is more than double the number (53) from one year earlier. That’s startling, when you consider in summer of 2020, vaccines were not available. Now they are, and more than half of the residents of the region’s two most populous counties – Erie and Niagara – are fully vaccinated. Yet our case and hospitalization numbers are rising – a troubling reality that can be attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.
Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, points to a few factors that may be contributing to the rise: A likely increased number of gatherings from one year ago (“It’s been astounding – everyone is getting together,” he said) combined with oft-rainy weather that pushes people indoors, where respiratory viruses transmit more easily.
“Delta rolls into town,” Russo said, “and then we’re giving it probably a greater chance than anticipated to do its thing.”
That “thing” is spreading – which Delta is doing at an alarming clip around the country.
Other places are doing far worse than here. While Erie and Niagara counties are averaging just under nine cases per 100,000 people, much of Florida and other southern states are reporting case counts in excess of 100 per 100,000 people. “The Florida facilities right now are just literally almost lines out the door to get seen and tested,” Chow said.
What, then, is our outlook for the fall and beyond?
Support Local Journalism
Even a somewhat rainy and chilly New York summer means more time outdoors than what we’ll spend in autumn and winter, when school is in session and the cold weather hits.
Be concerned, not frightened; the tools and resources to avoid Covid catastrophe are available. But embrace caution – and nuance.
“Vaccination is increasing,” said Luis Schang, a molecular virologist at Cornell University, who describes his degree of concern as “moderate” and believes a combination of vaccinating and masking can return life to “normal” over the coming weeks or months.
He added, “There are also the people who have recovered” – and thus have a degree of protection from natural immunity – “so the pool of susceptible individuals keeps on shrinking.”
Doctors and scientists overwhelmingly agree on the essentials: for example, that vaccines will largely protect you from infection, and will almost always keep you out of the hospital. But they do diverge in how they describe their levels of alarm. When we asked Dr. Sharon Nachman about the cold-weather months, her response was direct: “I am losing sleep now about it,” said Nachman, chief of division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. “Our winter is going to be a disaster.”
Nachman, like many doctors, expects the return of influenza, which was nearly nonexistent across the country over the last year because of masking and distancing. “We’re going to have a lot of flu” this fall and winter, she predicts. That could be driven not only by state and country being more open and less-masked than it was in 2021 and early 2021, but also by people declining to get the flu vaccine, Nachman said. She also noted the flu vaccine makers pick the strains that the shots will address “based on circulating virus. We didn't have a hell of a lot of circulating virus last year, so they are taking educated guesses on what they think will be circulating this year. But unfortunately, sometimes those educated guesses are not so much on target.”
That means we could have a heavy flu season. “What does flu make you do?” Nachman said. “Cough and sneeze.”
And how do you spread Covid? Coughing and sneezing.
“If you're unvaccinated for flu, and unfortunately unvaccinated for Covid, you will, in effect, become a super spreader,” Nachman said.
The nightmarish scenario builds from there: You infect family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Some end up in the hospital, and doctors need to determine “how much of their illness is flu and how much of their illness is Covid,” Nachman said.
Doctors, pharmacists and their medical colleagues will need to discover how effective flu medication will be under those conditions, and whether Covid therapies – which “are not great,” Nachman said – will help. “I’m going to treat you with two meds that are too little, too late, and not good, and you're not going to get better fast,” Nachman said. “So we're going to be full again.”
The word “again” is important. Nachman is an infectious disease specialist in the Long Island-New York City area, which was slammed at the beginning of the pandemic. She knows what a full hospital means, and she knows what catastrophe looks like.
What, then, can be done?
The clear, obvious and scientifically verified answers are the ones you already know: Vaccination largely prevents infection (just under 1% of Covid-19 cases in the United States are estimated to be breakthroughs) and hospitalization. Masks are proving to be a strong preventative measure, too.
Cutting down infection rates slows spread, which is what we had in Western New York during the early part of the summer. Slowing spread widely will also stunt the evolution of more dangerous variants.
“The message has still got to be, ‘Get your vaccine,’ ” Chow said. “If we need to do masking even more strictly, I don’t think it would go back to (when) everything is shut down. So if government officials or the health department says, ‘Hey, we need to at least step back a little bit,’ I hope people do it — so it doesn’t get that bad."