Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed, and why do doctors want you vaccinated now?

Remember when we wanted to get back to normal?

Well, we’re here. Most of us are spending much of our lives breathing other people’s air.

Yes, this is a strange way to characterize normality, but sharing oxygen is what we did back in 2019, and that’s what’s happening again today.

But Covid-19 is still happening, too. The virus is persistently mutating and churning out variants, such as Omicron, and subvariants, including the ever-contagious BA.4 and BA.5.

That means inhaling and exhaling around others comes with a bit of risk.

That’s also our normal.

“We’re back to behaving more normally,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the senior associate dean for health policy/medicine at the University at Buffalo. “More normally. Not completely.”

This installment of Pandemic Lessons examines where we’re headed and why doctors are talking about vaccination with increased urgency.

How avoidable is Covid-19?

Not very avoidable, although it depends on your lifestyle and the precautions you take.

If you’re immunocompromised, for example, avoiding a Covid-19 infection is advisable. If that’s you, or someone with whom you live or spend a significant amount of time, you’re probably wearing a KN-95 (or equivalent) mask in public places, especially indoors. You’re probably minimizing the amount of time you spend in mostly mask-free places, like restaurants, or at least being strategic about where you sit: An open-air deck is great; an indoor table reasonably distanced from other diners and adjacent to an open window is decent.

Practices such as those decrease your chance of infection, but they are hardly foolproof. It takes only one exchange with an infected person to catch Covid-19 yourself. Knowing that, your likelihood of exposure increases with the number of people you see up close, and the amount of time you spend breathing the same air.

Nielsen, a former president of the American Medical Association, was at a conference for the organization earlier this summer. The attendees needed a negative test to be admitted to the meeting, and underwent retesting every 72 hours. They also were required to wear masks at all times, except when eating.

“It worked, by and large,” Nielsen said. “There were some people who tested positive, even with those precautions. This is a very highly contagious virus.”

How is Western New York doing?

This region certainly isn’t a hot zone right now, but there’s ample virus in the community and as school resumes and the weather cools in fall and people start spending more time indoors, the caseload is likely to rise.

Consider the numbers from this two-month span, and keep in mind that because many cases go unreported, the actual presence of Covid-19 in every region is likely higher than official statistics suggest:

• As of July 21, Western New York’s average number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was about 16, according to state figures. That’s among the lowest in the state and considerably less than New York City (49), Long Island (43) and the mid-Hudson region (32).

• Still, Western New York’s numbers have doubled in the last month. On June 21, the average number of cases per 100,000 stood at 8.

• Two months ago, Western New York’s figures were considerably higher: The region had 46 cases per 100,000 on May 21.

The takeaway: Numbers fluctuate, and Western New York is at a reasonably good point now. Hospitalizations here are creeping upward, but still relatively low and controlled: Late last month, Western New York hospitals had a daily average of slightly under 80 Covid-19 patients. Today, that number is heading close to 90 patients.

For now, with the ability to open windows and spend time outdoors – and with Western New York’s still-relatively controlled Covid-19 numbers – it is reasonably possible to keep the spread slow. But Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist with UB, Kaleida Health and Veterans Affairs, offered this cautionary note: “It’s probably harder for people to completely avoid household exposures,” he said, adding that in the winter months, with kids back in school and people collectively spending more time inside, “we will probably see more household transmission.”

How do you know if you’ve caught one of the latest Omicron subvariants?

Officially, you probably won’t know if you’ve contracted BA.4 or BA.5. Realistically, they are so fast-spreading and immune-evasive that if you test positive today, it’s highly likely to be them.

It may even not be immediately apparent that you have Covid-19. Few patients nowadays are reporting what used to be among the telltale signs: loss of taste and smell. Instead, said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonologist with the Cleveland Clinic, “People report more sinus infection-type symptoms, more of an upper respiratory (impact): a really bad sore throat, sinus pressure and headaches, nasal congestion, voice hoarseness.”

How quickly will Covid-19 symptoms show up after an exposure?

The latest Omicron variants are so new that doctors are still determining the standard incubation period between exposure and symptoms. Khabbaza, speaking anecdotally, said “it seems to be shorter” than earlier in the pandemic, when people could sometimes go as long as a week between exposure and symptomatic infection.

That is likely because so many people do have a level of Covid-19 immune protection derived from vaccination and infection, which hastens symptoms.

“Their immune system recognizes infections quicker,” Khabbaza said.

Many people liken their Covid-19 symptoms to a bad summer cold, and it can be easily confused with allergies.

“It’s hard to pick out,” Sellick said. “If you know you had a real exposure and all of a sudden you start developing these new symptoms, don’t assume you have allergies or sinusitis. You probably got Covid.”

A smart move in that situation is to take a Covid-19 test. While at-home rapid tests will not always detect the presence of the virus, a positive-test result is a reliable indicator that you are infectious. When that happens, you should call your doctor and begin isolation.

Given the spread of Covid-19, even in summer, what’s the best way to approach vaccinations?

Doctors are widely suggesting that you take each shot as soon as you qualify. Right now, second booster shots are available to people 50 and over, and those with immunocompromising conditions. That eligibility may soon expand to people who are younger and healthier.

During a press conference last week with Gov. Kathy Hochul, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator spoke directly to people who are 50-plus and haven’t had a vaccine in 2022.

“You need to go out and get one now,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, who was dean of the Brown University School of Public Health when President Biden tapped him in April for his current role. “It will offer a very high degree of protection, keep you out of the hospital, and will get you through the rest of the summer and into fall.

Jha also noted that a “new generation of vaccines that are Omicron-specific” should be available in fall, and said, “Getting vaccinated right now will not make you ineligible for that.”

If you had Covid-19 recently, can’t you rely on that post-infection immunity?

For a short time only. The BA.5 variant, for example, seems to evade the immunity even from earlier versions of Omicron. Doctors are suggesting that post-infection immunity is good for about a month, but not reliably longer.

“A lot of the earlier infections … seemed to provide very good protection, to where a lot of us thought maybe we should count one of those infections as if (it’s like) getting a vaccine,” Khabbaza said.

But that’s no longer true.

“The Omicron family, unfortunately, evades the immune system so much better, and the protection seems to be on the shorter end,” Khabbaza added. “It could be a month or six weeks, potentially, till the next variant.”

If the virus is evolving to be so immune-evasive, why bother getting vaccinated?

Vaccines are reliably keeping most people out of the hospital, and “will probably decrease the likelihood that you get long Covid if you’re infected,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Long Covid, which lasts far beyond a person’s infectious phase and involves a mix of symptoms that persist for months, is a serious and still-perplexing condition that doctors and scientists are trying to unravel.

“These are not trivial symptoms,” Nielsen said. “These are fatigue to the point where people who are hale and hearty can hardly go up the stairs. It’s fatigue, it’s headache, it’s brain fog.”

For most people, long Covid symptoms resolve between four and eight months.

“But that’s a long time to not feel well,” Nielsen said.

Vaccination is a preventive measure for long Covid, and in the more immediate sense, it will likely help a regular bout with the virus pass quicker.

“The severity and duration of how long you’re infectious for will be curtailed,” Russo said. “So, all good to get those shots.”