Pandemic Lessons: When will normal life come back?

How do we get out of this?
That question loomed 14 months ago: How do we make this coronavirus go away? And beyond that: How do we make normal life come back? How do we stay safe while we’re waiting for a vaccine? How long will it take to get one?
Now we have answers, and we have tools: Vaccines, masks and the knowledge that warm weather – and the open air that comes with it – help drive numbers down.
But we still have the virus – which leaves us asking, even now, “How do we make it go away?”
In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we talk to experts about what’s working, what’s getting in our way and what we can do about it.
Will the virus ever go away?
It’s unlikely to vanish, but Covid-19 can be hammered down to something that is simpler, more manageable and less deadly.
“Once we do have sufficient immunity in any given population, you may get the virus again, but it’s going to be like getting the common cold, because you’ve got preexisting immunity,” said Dr. David Topham, founding director of the University of Rochester’s Translational Immunology & Infectious Disease Institute. “You’re not going to see the severe disease we have now. Just because it’s new is part of the problem.”
When the spread slows to a trickle, the virus will have minimal opportunity to mutate, which will slow the emergence of variants. That is one of the points Dr. Raul Vazquez is making when talking to his patients about the benefits of getting vaccinated. You’re helping stop “the infection from jumping around mutating, which is what we worry about now,” said Vazquez, founder of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network. “If it mutates, it gets smarter. And the smarter it gets, it starts to learn how to beat everybody else up.”
What will it take to stomp out the virus?
Herd immunity is a moving target and difficult to simplify to a meaningful percentage. But as a reference point, epidemiologists and other infectious disease experts tend to say at least 70% to 80% of people need to have immunity from vaccination or infection to drive numbers into the ground. Reaching that level is difficult because of vaccine hesitancy, availability (though the supply chain has much improved and many vaccination sites now have a surplus) and eligibility. While every American age 16 and up is eligible, no shots are yet available to people 15 and under.
Visualize us as being close to herd immunity when three of every four people in a room – or even better, four of every five people – have been fully vaccinated or recovered from infection. The more recent that infection, the better for this purpose: Natural immunity wanes after several months, which is why vaccines – which offer fuller protection and can be boosted later if necessary – are important even if you’ve had Covid-19.
How are we doing?
Much better than early in 2021, but vaccine hesitancy will make the homestretch the toughest leg of this race.
Just over one-third of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and 46% have at least a single dose. Locally, more than 450,000 Western New Yorkers have completed their doses, and 600,000 have at least one shot.
Especially considering the supply chain challenges at the beginning of the rollout, those numbers are reassuring — for now. But as health-law attorney Leah Ranke points out, much work remains. By monitoring data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is updated monthly, she estimates about half of eligible American adults are partly or fully vaccinated, or are about to be. Another 20% plan to start the process soon.
Here’s the challenge: Of the 30% who remain, about half are “generally supportive of the vaccine,” Ranke said, and the other 15% “are voraciously opposed to the vaccine on political, medical or religious grounds, and are openly hostile about the entire subject.”
Ranke, who is of counsel at Colligan Law, added, “They either think the pandemic is a hoax, think it is more important to protect our economy, think the virus is akin to the flu, do not agree with shutting down schools or businesses to protect people from the virus, believe the vaccine is dangerous or don’t trust the medical professionals who say the vaccines are necessary and safe. This is a shrinking population of individuals, but intractable overall.”
That makes the 15% of people who are “generally supportive” of the vaccine absolutely vital to the effort. “We cannot achieve actual herd immunity without them,” Ranke said.
How can people be reached, persuaded (if necessary), and vaccinated?
That looks a little different for each group.
Vaccinating younger people is essential. Children comprise about one-fifth of the U.S. population, according to census data, and the majority of them aren’t eligible right now. That’s a daunting hurdle to herd immunity, but is likely to change soon. Pfizer reported that its vaccine, which is currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for ages 16 and up, was highly successful in trials with adolescents ages 12-15. That is expected to lead to expanded age eligibility in the coming months.
By fall, it’s possible that all high school and most middle school students will be able to receive a vaccine. But for now, the focus is on older teens – who socialize, work, travel and may be heading to college. “An opportunity to impact teenagers who think they’re ‘immune’ to all sorts of danger is available right now, given the kinds of events that occur this time of year,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo and former president of the American Medical Association. “We need to get 16-19-year-olds immunized and back to school, proms, graduations, athletic competitions and normal gatherings of teenage friends.”
Some younger adults may need stark reminders that Covid-19 can be long-lasting or even lethal. Nielsen noted that a “beautiful, healthy 2018 graduate” of UB’s medical school – Dr. Adeline Fagan, who was doing her medical residency in Texas – died of Covid-19.
She was 28 years old.
For some in their 20s and 30s, Nielsen said, “The obstacle is thinking this is a trivial infection in their age group, therefore not worth the effort to get immunized. Nothing is further from the truth.”
For those who are hesitant or have difficulty with access, making the vaccine easy to get – with walk-up sites, pop-ups at community hubs and the like – can be useful. “The vaccine needs to be taken to them, block by block and rural site to rural site,” Ranke said.
Some of those are already happening, as are incentivization programs such as Erie County’s “Shot and Chaser” program, which gives people who get vaccinated a free drink at a local brewery. Across the country, companies are offering incentives for vaccination, from extra pay for employees to perks for customers, such as Krispy Kreme offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card.
“Focusing on fun and the positive benefits will help,” said Nielson, noting that West Virginia is giving $100 savings bonds to people ages 16-35 for getting immunized.
For teens, Nielsen added, “Getting the vaccine needs to be made fun, interesting ... and accurately portrayed as the way to return to normal.”
That happened over the weekend, when the Erie County Health Department held vaccination clinics for teens with prom themes including “Aloha” and “Mask-querade.”
Nadia Hering, a 17-year-old student from Orchard Park who came to one of those clinics with her dad and older brother, told a Buffalo News reporter, “I was tired of staying at home. I figure the sooner people my age get the vaccine, the closer we get to normalcy.”