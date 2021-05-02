Pandemic Lessons: When will normal life come back?

Ranke, who is of counsel at Colligan Law, added, “They either think the pandemic is a hoax, think it is more important to protect our economy, think the virus is akin to the flu, do not agree with shutting down schools or businesses to protect people from the virus, believe the vaccine is dangerous or don’t trust the medical professionals who say the vaccines are necessary and safe. This is a shrinking population of individuals, but intractable overall.”

That makes the 15% of people who are “generally supportive” of the vaccine absolutely vital to the effort. “We cannot achieve actual herd immunity without them,” Ranke said.

How can people be reached, persuaded (if necessary), and vaccinated?

That looks a little different for each group.

Vaccinating younger people is essential. Children comprise about one-fifth of the U.S. population, according to census data, and the majority of them aren’t eligible right now. That’s a daunting hurdle to herd immunity, but is likely to change soon. Pfizer reported that its vaccine, which is currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for ages 16 and up, was highly successful in trials with adolescents ages 12-15. That is expected to lead to expanded age eligibility in the coming months.