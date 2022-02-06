Pandemic Lessons: When Omicron recedes, are we going maskless?

• One is what Russo refers to as the “splash:” A cough or sneeze that puts a high amount of virus particles into the air in a short timeframe.

• The other is the “cloud:” A collection of Covid-19 particles lingering undetected in the air, like an invisible and odorless cigarette smoke, getting breathed in.

“There may be multiple people contributing either to the splash, if you’re in close quarters, or the Covid cloud for inhalation,” Russo said, noting that people can also acquire two simultaneous infections – like Covid-19 and influenza – the same way. Being outdoors or in a well-ventilated indoor space will lessen that risk.

Can you feel safe going places in public?

Largely, yes. Nearly two years into pandemic life, we know enough about the virus, how it transmits, and how to protect ourselves to make decisions that lower risk and maximize safety. Unless you have a distinct reason not to go somewhere – you’re immunocompromised, or it just feels too crowded for your comfort – then you can feel comfortable heading out. Here are some points to consider: