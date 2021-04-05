Pandemic Lessons: What's the cost of feeling lonely?

The individual impact of loneliness and isolation is one issue. But how has it affected society more broadly?

This is a much-researched question that will be debated in academic literature for years. But we do know this from previous studies: The more alone you feel, the less likely you are able to imagine how someone else is thinking or feeling. “Seeing things from others’ standpoints requires mental resources,” said Qi Wang, a professor and chair of Human Development in Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology. “When a person is in a state of loneliness, anxiety, or depression, they may not have the needed resources for perspective-taking.”

Put another way: More loneliness equals less empathy.

“What that suggests is that empathy isn't just like a fixed quantity of stuff that you have,” said Sophie Scott, director of the Institute for Cognitive Neuroscience at the University College London. “It's actually a skill. Being empathetic is a skill, and it's a skill that you practice by being with other people.”

Too many of us are out of practice.

What happens when we start losing our empathy?

We gravitate toward information and people that echo what we already believe.