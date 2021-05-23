The crowd laughed. This had to feel good – for them, and for Soder. The state and the country are reopening, and it’s becoming increasingly simple to go out in public to do the things we lost for most of the last year. But the details of those activities aren’t quite the same as before, and after 14 months of relative isolation for many people, re-engaging with crowds isn’t going to be easy.

In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore how to navigate the feelings of stepping back into the public:

How does it feel to be at an event like a comedy show?

If anything has become true during the pandemic, it’s this: Strange is now normal.

So doing something normal – like going to a comedy club, or getting on a plane, or shopping maskless if you are fully vaccinated – may seem strange. Jarring, even.

But it can also be freeing.

“It’s like a friendly reminder of what things used to be like,” Soder said in his dressing room after the show. He spent most of the last year at home in New York, performing occasional rooftop or backyard shows, and a couple of actual gigs in states that were open. His current tour began last week in Indianapolis and continues around the country through the summer and fall.