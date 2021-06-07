Pandemic Lessons: What's it like to be a Covid nurse now?

New cases in New York dropped 61% over the last two weeks, while hospitalizations dropped by 23% and deaths by 31%. Given the plunge in new cases, those latter two numbers will likely drop further in coming weeks too. New York’s percent positivity rate for Covid tests, which was at 0.54% at the end of last week, has declined daily for the last two months. At one point last week it was the lowest in the country. Western New York’s percent positivity rate, which has generally been among the state’s highest, has dipped below 1%. Hospitalization numbers are about one-fifth of what they were at the height of winter.