Pandemic Lessons: What I've learned from 2 years of reporting on Covid

Tim O'Shei Follow Tim O'Shei Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I didn't think this column would be here to write.

Two years ago, we started this Pandemic Lessons series as a weekly feature designed to answer key questions about the science and social impacts of Covid-19. I started reading medical journals and networking with doctors and scientists from New York and New England to Florida and California. I stayed in contact with people like Dr. Tom Russo and Dr. John Sellick, two of the region’s most visible infectious disease specialists, as well as Dr. Nancy Nielsen of the University at Buffalo, a former president of the American Medical Association. I developed an occasional texting relationship with Dr. Jerome Adams, who was President Trump’s surgeon general.

I thought, we thought, normal life would return far sooner than it did – if it actually has at all. We hoped Pandemic Lessons would run out of topics after several months, maybe a year, because that would be a sign that the pandemic itself was quelling, maybe even over.

Here we are, two years and 75 installments later. We’re slowing down – this feature publishes every few weeks, no longer every seven days – but we’re not done.

After two years of Pandemic Lessons, and also reporting from the inside of emergency rooms and intensive care units when Covid-19 has been at its worst, here’s what I’ve learned.

We honor people, but then we forget. Remember when we honored hospital workers as heroes? Beginning April 2020, then-Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and I visited a series of intensive care units and emergency rooms, chronicling the stories of nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors and the patients themselves. The hospital walls were covered with handmade cards and posters, usually sent from schools or community groups.

I took a picture of a card hanging in the entrance of a Buffalo General Medical Center ICU. Written in yellow marker, it said, “Always remember to stay strong because things will get better. Thank you for risking your lives to save others. You’re amazing.”

Back then, when most of us were socially distanced and spending our days at home, people were sending coffee and lunches to hospitals as a thank-you to health care workers. It was reminiscent of the way we honor troops at war. But that waned over the months, and by the end of 2020, the public had moved on – even though the virus hadn’t.

“We keep joking, ‘Where’s the food?’ ” one doctor told me at the time.

We stopped paying attention to the challenges faced within hospital walls. As nurses kept tending to dying patients, we focused on masking regulations and vaccine misinformation. Those are not unimportant, but as people’s focus shifted to themselves, we started to forget the harrowingly real battles happening inside hospitals every day.

Erin Hegarty-Snyder, a registered nurse at Catholic Health System’s Covid-only hospital, told me she clipped her patients’ obituaries. Thinking of them became an unstoppable obsession that kept her awake at night. “I don’t know how not to care,” she said. “I don’t know how to stop it.”

Sarah Dempsey, a registered nurse who was working at the time at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, told me, “Every Covid shift is just surviving. You’re walking out of there feeling drained, yet you also feel like, ‘Did I do anything at all?’ ”

Pandemic Lessons: What's it like to be a Covid nurse now? For many health care workers like Sarah Dempsey, the return to “normal” will be complicated – and for some, perhaps even more challenging than the last 15 months spent on the front lines of Covid.

Pizza lunches and handwritten cards weren’t going to cure that. But they could have helped.

Death is more than a number. More than 71,000 New Yorkers have died with Covid-19. That’s enough to fill a football stadium. But it becomes much more human when you see a person die.

Inside the ICU at Buffalo General, Cantillon and I watched a 58-year-old woman have two heart attacks in less than an hour. Blue lights flashed as medics rushed around her bed, trying to save her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She died that afternoon at 12:53 p.m. She was one of 3,964 Covid-19 patients who died in America that day, which at the time, was the deadliest of the pandemic.

Immunity isn’t an absolute state of being. I’ve come to think of this as the “chicken pox syndrome”: The idea that you get it once, but likely not twice. That doesn’t work for Covid-19.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads easily and mutates adeptly, churning out new variants that evade old immunity. Because of that, and likely because of our own health choices, our immune system’s ability to fight back Covid-19 (and other germs) fluctuates from week to week and person to person.

Or longer. We just don’t know – Covid-19 isn’t a predictable virus, and immunity isn’t a predictable state. But we do know this: Infection provides some immunity; generally speaking, the stronger your symptoms, the more rigorous your immunity will be. Vaccination also provides immunity, and although it won’t reliably prevent infection over the long term, it is decidedly good at keeping most people out of the hospital. (The exception: People who are immunocompromised.)

Sometimes we get an immunity boost when we’re unknowingly exposed to a person who is infected, breathing in just enough virus to activate our immune system, but not enough to get infected. Russo calls this “a whiff of virus.” You can’t safely seek it out, but these whiffs do happen. All of these factors contribute to our immunity, but none is accurately measurable. That leaves us to simply make the best choices we can.

Just because it feels like the flu doesn’t mean it IS the flu. People still like to compare Covid-19 to the flu. It looks, feels and sometimes even acts like it. We vaccinate for it, and aim to prevent it, in similar ways.

But it’s not the flu. “The epidemiology of how it’s acting is similar,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Stony Brook Medicine. “The viruses are quite different.”

Here are two main ways:

1. Covid-19 kills more people.

2. Long Covid, which can affect people for many months, is a stark concern that is much-studied but still not yet fully understood.

Getting infected isn’t an indictment on your character. I made it 28 months without knowingly catching Covid-19. But in July, as the Omicron subvariants started spreading fast, I tested positive. For me, it was quick; I was down for five days and then back.

Russo, who is chief of infectious disease at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and has not yet tested positive, asked me if I know how I got it. I was a little sheepish to answer: My best guess is that I was exposed at a concert in Ohio in a facility that was a combination nightclub and sports bar. The garage-style doors of the complex were wide open, but the crowd was packed dense.

I told Russo this and he said, “And you weren’t wearing your mask at all times?”

No, I acknowledged.

“I think that’s a leading candidate,” he said.

Russo, along with his colleague Sellick, have been the most publicly vocal local doctors advocating smart pandemic practices over the last two years. When he said those last words, though, he wasn’t smarmy or judgy. He didn’t shift into a lecture. Russo is an affable guy, and when he agreed that my concert experience was likely the Covid culprit, he laughed.

We’re not going to be perfect. We can only be honest, and try to do the right things as much as possible. That, to me, is the biggest pandemic lesson learned.