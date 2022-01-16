Pandemic Lessons: What is Gov. Hochul's Covid-19 leadership style?

The best insight into this question comes from the governor herself. During a one-on-one interview with The News in the fall, Hochul spoke about viewing every leadership challenge holistically. “You have to look at the situation with a very strong sense of purpose,” she said. “What is my role in this situation? In this environment?”

She pointed to her experience at every level of government: Hochul was a Hamburg Town Board member in the 1990s, and then became Erie County clerk in 2007, a member of Congress in 2011 and lieutenant governor in 2015. “I know all the resources and all the levers to be able to pull at every level of government,” said Hochul, a lawyer who worked early in her career for former Rep. John LaFalce and the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and later had a brief stint as a government relations official for M&T Bank. “That gives me a clarity of purpose, which I believe is what is necessary to be able to process data from many diverse sources, and to be analytical myself, then to make quick decisions.”