Pandemic Lessons: What happens after Omicron?

Hard to say. But here’s another way to look at that question, and we pose it here straight-up, with no nudging or cajoling intended: Knowing that Covid-19 isn’t going away, and realizing that the medical profession (and our immune systems) has had years – but unlike viruses like influenza, not decades – to learn how to deal with it, would you want to drop all protections? Forever? Even if it meant potentially exposing the most medically vulnerable person in your life to a virus that is still somewhat novel?

Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them? In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we tap the expertise of infectious disease physicians to find out how to do mask breaks well – until the day comes when we don’t need the breaks (or the masks) at all.

Your answer to that question is individual – and ultimately, so will be your choice about whether you can return to some version of normal.

“We’ll need to learn to live with it,” said Weisfuse, who is an adjunct professor in public health at Cornell University. “With Omicron, we’re not exactly sure how to handle it.”

Weisfuse, who is also a former deputy commissioner of health in New York City, poses questions of his own: “Do we just live with Omicron, and the fact that it causes mild disease? Or, do we protect ourselves from getting it?”