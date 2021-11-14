Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them?

• Distance and projection matter. Spacing out people who are unmasked will cut down risk. Ensuring that unmasked people aren’t facing each other at a close distance will keep the environment safer, too. “People facing each other – that’s really the worst scenario,” Tesini said. “You’re close together and you’re also in the direct line of each other. So if someone were to cough, or they’re even just talking and laughing, all of their respiratory energy is directed right at each other.”

• Keep it brief. Several seconds for a sip of water or mask adjustment is ideal. A few quiet minutes can work. Having students in a lunchroom pull their masks up after eating is smart. Strategies like these are taking charge of what you can. “You can’t control how sick someone is or how much virus they happen to have in their upper respiratory tract at that time,” Tesini said, “but you can control the time you're around someone and the distance.”