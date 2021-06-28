Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?

Speaking of positive traits – like empathy – where can we employ them more?

People who are immunocompromised will continue to need everyone else’s help. That includes organ transplant patients, people battling HIV/AIDS or blood cancers, and those undergoing chemotherapy. For them, the vaccines are not likely to work as well because their weakened immune systems are unable to mount a strong response.

Wearing masks around those patients – especially if you’re unvaccinated – is one way to help. Getting a vaccine is another way – and the most scientifically sound choice. “You’re acting for your own benefit and being altruistic if you get immunized,” said Dr. Brahm Segal, an infectious diseases specialist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and co-leader of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. “When you get vaccinated, you obviously protect yourself. But you also reduce the likelihood of spread within the community. And if you have friends, family, other people, coworkers who are immunocompromised, then I think your need for altruism goes up even more to look out for them.”

What can we do for ourselves?

It's as simple as this: Identify a good habit you developed at any point during the pandemic, and keep it going.