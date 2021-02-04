Pandemic Lessons: What can we learn from the NFL about keeping safe?

The coronavirus has crisscrossed the planet by jumping from person to person, by nose and by mouth. Its launch points include house gatherings, car rides and sit-down meals. Athletic venues are hardly immune, as the Buffalo Sabres are experiencing right now: The hockey team had four games canceled this week and four of its players placed into Covid-19 protocols after an outbreak on the roster of their most recent opponent, the New Jersey Devils.

But one arena of professional sports play has seen minimal, if any, transmission of the virus: Football fields. It's one the reasons Super Bowl LV is happening as planned this Sunday.

A report published Jan. 25 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailed how the National Football League was able to contain transmission of the coronavirus among players and team personnel. It also revealed that high-risk interactions that did result in infection tended to occur off the field, or even outside the NFL workplace altogether.

“We did not see any evidence that the virus ‘crossed the line of scrimmage,’ so to speak,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in a call with reporters last week.