Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate?

People still earned the degrees or diplomas that empower them to take the next step. But the experience was scaled down.

“Senior year is supposed to be the last hurrah,” said Matthew Evenden, a 22-year-old from Hamburg who just earned his degree in digital and broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

It still is. Just a quieter one.

How common was online learning this year?

Nearly universal, but it looked different from school to school.

Colleges varied by institution and class. Evenden, for example, took his major classes in person and his electives – including one on ice skating – online. In terms of preparation, he did fine: Evenden, who wants to become a play-by-play announcer, soon starts his first job as a broadcast assistant with one of the major sports leagues.

Some K-12 schools – particularly private institutions that could manage smaller class sizes – offered full-time instruction for most or all of the year, with the option for students to learn remotely. Most public schools were either fully remote or offered a hybrid schedule that had students learning in class and at home on alternating days.