Pandemic Lessons: What are the new rules of Covid-19 isolation?

Once upon a time called 2020, we were hiding from Covid-19.

We had little to no vaccination. Highly protective masks were difficult to find. Covid-19 tests could be administered by professionals only. That meant sometimes long waits for results, and if you were positive, doing your best to hide out at home and hoping you didn’t spread the virus to family and friends.

It is different today.

Covid-19 is still worth avoiding, and an infection can still bring serious consequences. But collectively, we have things that we couldn’t get easily in 2020: At-home tests. Well-fitting, high-filtration masks. Lots of community immunity. Therapeutic treatments.

We also have, for the moment, fresh summer air.

But we also have variants and subvariants. Right now, the latest versions of Omicron – BA.4 and BA.5 – are spreading fast. They’re good at evading our immunity. As increasing numbers of people get infected, let’s revisit the rules of isolation and the most effective ways to do it.

As the virus has evolved and the availability of tools such as tests and masks has increased, what are the new rules of isolation?

Officially, none.

“From the procedural end, isolation hasn’t really changed,” said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious diseases specialist with the University at Buffalo, Kaleida Health and Veterans Affairs. “We’re still telling people, ‘If you can keep yourself separate from your other family members, that’s a good thing to do.’ ”

The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend isolating for a minimum of five days if you test positive for Covid-19, emerging from it only when you’ve been fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving.

Likewise, if you were in close contact with someone who has Covid-19, the CDC recommends quarantining for five days – unless you are up to date on your vaccinations.

These guidelines come with lots of nuances explained on the CDC website, from how to determine whether you’re current on vaccines to calculating Day One of isolation, which follows either your first symptoms or first positive test.

The CDC guidance also advises masking for the second five days after isolation or quarantine. Some experts, such as epidemiologist and immunologist Dr. Michael Mina of the testing company eMed, suggests people with Covid-19 not emerge from isolation on days six through nine until they have a negative rapid test. In a series of tweets last spring, Mina noted that “70% of boosted people are still highly infectious” at five days, and later confirmed in an email exchange with The News that people can feel confident they are no longer infectious by Day 10.

Other experts, including Sellick, caution not to rely too heavily on at-home tests, especially if you take only one. While you can interpret a positive at-home test as a nearly sure thing, a sole negative test shouldn’t be accepted with as much certainty. Rapid antigen tests, which are the type used in at-home kits, are not as sensitive as their PCR counterparts.

“They’re most reliable when you have symptoms,” Sellick said, “because that’s when there’s the most virus.”

If you can secure a quantity of at-home kits, it’s better to take multiple tests over the course of a few days, which both arcs the virus’ incubation period and increases the odds of getting an accurate result. Three or four days of negative tests is more meaningful than one or two.

If you test positive, what are the first things you should do?

Call your doctor – especially if you have any health conditions that put you at greater risk. You should also inform your local health department, which helps with the accuracy of public numbers. Health department staff can also direct you to medical resources.

If you are medically vulnerable, early detection maximizes the opportunity for your doctor to prescribe therapeutic treatment, if your doctor prescribes it. That includes the antiviral pill Paxlovid, which works best when taken in the first five days of symptoms, and monoclonal antibodies, which are administered through IV infusions.

Paxlovid is generally prescribed to people who, by age or health condition, are at greater risk for severe infection. Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, points out that by cutting down on “your duration of infectivity,” Paxlovid will also lower your viral load, which puts the people living with you at less risk.

“It’s good for you,” he said, “and it’s potentially good for your household members.”

If you’re isolating at home, is it ever OK to be around other people? Can you go outside?

The short answer, as always: Whenever possible, don’t let other people breathe your air.

If you can stay in a room at home with the door closed, you’re fine to be unmasked and move about within that space. Likewise, if you can sit safely outdoors distanced from other people – in your own backyard, for example – you’re also following good practices.

These are the ideal scenarios, but they’re not always possible.

This is where masks can make a difference and change the isolation experience from what it felt like early in the pandemic, when protective equipment was largely unavailable to the public. Wearing a mask such as a KN-95 while in the kitchen, hallway or elevator will help you be a good housemate or neighbor. But remember that those masks aren’t 100% effective.

“Ideally, you want to be in a separate room, separate bathroom, meals in your room,” Russo said. “When you interact in the house, try to keep it at a minimum – and everyone masks up.”

Covid-19 infections do largely seem to be less severe than early in the pandemic; hospitalizations and deaths aren’t rising at the same rate as infections. Knowing that, should we be all that concerned about avoiding Covid-19?

The majority of healthy or mostly healthy people will push through a Covid-19 infection relatively well and return to their normal lives within a week or two. But a major concern – and one that has few solutions – is long Covid.

A jarring number of people have Covid-19 symptoms that linger for several weeks or more, sometimes taking four to eight months to resolve. The symptoms and duration of long Covid range widely, from an ongoing loss of taste and smell to headaches, exhaustion and brain fog.

One CDC estimate suggests that as many as one in five adults infected with the virus have dealt with long Covid, and “we’re hearing reports of some kids with long haul Covid” as well, said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Medicine.

Doctors are still searching for the best ways to treat long Covid, and given the variety of physical and psychological effects – and the medical specialties involved in treating those – there aren’t simple or direct answers.

“We’ve seen lots of people trying lots of things,” Nachman said. “We’ve seen a huge amount of evaluations or investigations into multiple different parts of long haul Covid – be it the pulmonary, the cardiac, neuro – and it does not appear that anyone has the right answer.”

The right answer may not exist, but there is a simple takeaway: Covid-19 is tough to avoid. But if you can, it’s the smart thing to do.