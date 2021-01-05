Pandemic Lessons: We understand the virus. Now how can we avoid it?

When the pandemic was declared in March and everyday life shut down, did you think normalcy would return by summer? Fall? Certainly, by 2021?

Whether you thought it or hoped for it, we’re not. Nor will we be, by all expert projections, for several months or longer. While vaccines slowly roll out, medical workers – the same ones getting those first doses – are enduring intense pressure. People are still dying at an alarming rate — there were 16 deaths in Erie County alone on New Year’s Eve and more than 1,200 in the county since the pandemic started.

New York has lost nearly 38,000 people statewide. How big is that? Imagine KeyBank Center with a sold-out crowd – and then double it.

“It’s very sad, because what we’re seeing now is a bit different from what we saw in the spring,” said Dr. Lucy Campbell, a pulmonologist Buffalo General Medical Center who oversees the hospital’s medical intensive care unit.

We know more about the virus – and how to avoid it – than we did in spring. That makes for less-acceptable explanations for why so many people are getting sick. In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we draw on previous installments to answer essential questions as we head into a new year of our ongoing battle:

What is different now?