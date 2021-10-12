Pandemic Lessons: We never thought it would last this long. What's next?

Tim Spector, who is a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, advised during an interview earlier this year to monitor snacking, cut down on “ultra processed foods,” and focus on macronutrients.

“A good thing from the pandemic is the awareness of how important obesity is, and how important diet is not only to obesity, but also immunity,” said Spector, the author of “Spoon-Fed: Why Almost Everything We’ve Been Told About Food is Wrong.”

How does this play out over the next couple of years?

Guess away.

“I think we need tea leaves for that one,” Sellick said, noting “a general feeling in the scientific community that with enough vaccination, and as this virus circulates more and we get more people with some reasonable level of immunity, that it will move more toward the direction of being like all the other crummy viruses we get usually during the winter. That’s what we’re hoping is going to happen.”

Imagine Covid as the equivalent of the common cold, or manageable and treatable as most cases of the flu? Unlike March 2020, when we were hunkering down and hoping for a return to normal within weeks or maybe months, this is the new dream scenario.

“We can no longer talk about, ‘We’re going to eliminate the pandemic,’ ” said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, in a summer media call. “We’re going to be now transitioning scientifically into, ‘What does it mean to live with this virus, as we do with influenza?’ ”

