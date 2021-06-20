Pandemic Lessons: We all agree on something big, so why are we still divided?

Get this: We agree on something.
That shouldn’t be a surprising statement. But over the past 15 months, the shocking has become normal – Mass vaccinations! Widespread shutdowns! – and the normal has become notably rare.
So here’s one of those rarely heard statements of normalcy: Researchers from the University at Buffalo, while conducting a study funded by the National Science Foundation, have discovered that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people believe the pandemic itself is a bigger risk than the vaccine.
But that point of agreement doesn’t mean everyone is acting agreeable, and we sure know not everyone is going to get vaccinated. In this Pandemic Lessons, we dig into the reasons why people can come together on a major belief, but handle it in entirely different ways.
What is the UB team studying?
Janet Yang, an associate professor in UB’s Department of Communication, and her doctoral student Jody Wong are running a study to learn about risk perception in the pandemic. They conducted a May survey with a sample of 1,532 adults. The group was 56% female and 44% male, and split almost evenly between white and nonwhite. Republicans, Democrats and independents each represented about a third of the group. Slightly less than half of the respondents (46%) were vaccinated.
Yang and Wong asked questions that focused on two major determinants of how we perceive risk for both the pandemic broadly and the vaccines specifically: how unknown it is, and how dreaded it is.
On the whole, people answered similarly: Vaccinated and unvaccinated respondents largely felt the pandemic itself is a bigger risk than the vaccine “both on the dread and the unknown,” Yang said.
But of course, it’s not nearly that simple.
If people agree that the pandemic is more dreadful than the vaccine, why is there so much societal dissension?
People view risk in decidedly different ways.
The lessons from Yang's and Wong’s data become more nuanced when you split the survey participants into groups. Doing that reveals that the two groups feel strongly about different points. “The vaccinated groups see the pandemic as a higher dread risk” than unvaccinated people do, Yang said, “but the unvaccinated people see the vaccine as a more unknown risk.”
The differences here are stark:
• Dread: About 42% of vaccinated people see the pandemic as a higher dread risk – or put another way, as being scarier – than the vaccines. That’s more than double the percentage (20%) of unvaccinated people who see the pandemic as a higher dread risk than the shots.
• Unknown: Nearly 42% of unvaccinated people perceive the shots as a more unknown risk than the pandemic. But just under one-third of vaccinated people feel the same.
“While vaccinated people view the vaccines as a solution to a problem,” Wong said, “the unvaccinated tend to view them as a significant unknown risk, and they are uncomfortable with that.”
But we all have access to the same information, and people even agree on a major point. So how can we come to such different conclusions?
We may have access to the same statistics and news coverage, but we’re not all paying attention to the same thing, or to the same people. This makes a marked difference.
Communication researchers often use a model called “Two-Step Flow” to explain how information reaches and impacts people. News about a topic like vaccination is constantly disseminated through traditional mass media and social media, but not everyone is scrolling Twitter or Facebook, watching TikToks or news shows, or reading newspapers. Many people get their information from those they trust and know: a family member, co-worker, faith leader, politician or doctor. These individuals, who have influence in a community, function as a middle person between media messages and the population. They essentially serve as a filter, intaking and processing the mass information, and are “definitely going to be the people who have a greater impact on us,” Yang said.
Skilled communicators tap into this. Dr. Raul Vazquez, a primary care physician who is founder and CEO of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, hosted several pop-up vaccination clinics for underserved communities during the winter and spring. During the standard 15-minute observation period immediately following a person’s vaccination, Vazquez would often pick up a microphone, stand in front of the captive audience, and answer questions about the vaccine. “I want to infect you with information,” he told people at a Seneca Nation clinic, “so you infect other people with the right information.”
That can work in reverse, right?
Yes. Spreading misinformation or even simply downplaying the potential lethality of Covid is just as easy. Maybe even easier, because our minds are predisposed to react to anecdotes and “those experiences that are most available to us,” said Daniel Simons, a psychology professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and co-author of “The Invisible Gorilla: How Our Intuitions Deceive Us.”
Say your sister is posting misinformation from conspiracy theory sites to her Facebook page. If you see that enough, and hear her complaining enough, that can lodge some doubts in your mind. Or say your neighbors had Covid, but only felt ill for a week, and the worst ongoing impact was a partial loss of taste and smell – something weird and inconvenient, but not immediately life-threatening. Or perhaps you do know someone who died, but it was an in-law you rarely see – and you rationalize the death by reminding yourself that person was unhealthy already.
Experiences like that will reinforce the commonly held belief that the pandemic is risky, but they may not prompt you to feel it personally.
“When we hear about a threat like Covid, we usually turn to our family, friends, and neighbors and see how they’re doing,” said the research psychologist Steve Casner, author of “Careful: A User’s Guide to Our Injury-Prone Minds." “If they’re fine, it’s easy to imagine that we’re going to be fine, too.”
Psychologists call this “unique invulnerability” – the belief, Casner said, “that it always happens to ‘the other guy.’”
What lessons can we learn from this vaccine rollout?
Celebration isn’t always helpful.
The first two vaccines approved in the United States were Pfizer and Moderna, both of which are based on messenger RNA – or mRNA – technology. While this is the first time mRNA has been used in a vaccine, the technology has been under active development for about a decade and was first identified as a potential disease-fighting mechanism some 30 years ago.
When the first vaccines received emergency use authorization from the federal government in late 2019, “There was so much exuberance and excitement over this new technology,” Yang said. “I think that scientists were too eager, in that way, to celebrate their success.”
That “over-celebration” was likely concerning to a lot of people, Yang said, and may have contributed to hesitancy for people who wanted to feel the solution to the pandemic was proven, not novel.
Wong, her co-researcher and doctoral student, noted that it would be better to “highlight that mRNA technology has actually existed for a decade and is not completely or entirely novel. This would definitely motivate a different type of risk perception.”