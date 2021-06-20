Pandemic Lessons: We all agree on something big, so why are we still divided?

Skilled communicators tap into this. Dr. Raul Vazquez, a primary care physician who is founder and CEO of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, hosted several pop-up vaccination clinics for underserved communities during the winter and spring. During the standard 15-minute observation period immediately following a person’s vaccination, Vazquez would often pick up a microphone, stand in front of the captive audience, and answer questions about the vaccine. “I want to infect you with information,” he told people at a Seneca Nation clinic, “so you infect other people with the right information.”

That can work in reverse, right?

Yes. Spreading misinformation or even simply downplaying the potential lethality of Covid is just as easy. Maybe even easier, because our minds are predisposed to react to anecdotes and “those experiences that are most available to us,” said Daniel Simons, a psychology professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and co-author of “The Invisible Gorilla: How Our Intuitions Deceive Us.”