Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today

NEW YORK – In the early afternoon on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, Charles G. Wolf sat under the shade cast by a swamp white oak tree, keeping a careful ear on the names being read from a stage across the plaza.
“I’m listening for the W’s,” said Wolf, whose wife, Katherine, was one of nearly 3,000 people killed here 20 years earlier.
A Manhattan resident who spent the first half of his childhood in Buffalo, Wolf has long been a visible leader among victims’ families. In the months and years that followed the attacks, he was an outspoken critic – and later a fervent support – of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provided money to families of the deceased, so long as they agreed not to sue the airlines involved.
The program was controversial – it provided varying amounts of money that were ultimately determined by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, the special master – but ultimately successful. The inner workings of the Victims Compensation Fund are spotlighted in the recently released Netflix film “Worth,” starring Michael Keaton as Feinberg and Stanley Tucci as Wolf.
The story, too, conveys lessons that are relevant today, in the midst of a different tragedy that led to global challenges.
What are some of those lessons?
• It’s about more than you. Wolf was already concerned about the rules of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, fearing that cold numbers would be favored over individual, more human circumstances in determining how much each family was awarded. Would a stockbroker’s family automatically get millions, while a dishwasher’s kin receive only thousands? How could you fairly determine a life’s worth.
“I saw a need,” Wolf said, acknowledging he was concerned about the “financial position it left me in.” But he started speaking out – even creating a website, fixthefund.org – after he realized the needs of others. Wolf saw some early statistics on 9/11 deaths that suggested a 3-to-1 ratio of men to women. He realized, then, that there must be many mothers left behind who were “keeping the family together. That’s the natural mother instinct,” said Wolf, who also realized that any early efforts to push for changes to the fund rules had withered, and somebody needed to step up. “I was aware that it could very well benefit me also,” he recalled, “but the reason why I (was) doing it is for the widows.”
• When you change your mind, acknowledge it – and for the benefit of others, share your thinking. Ultimately, after speaking out at many meetings and holding personal conversations with Feinberg, Wolf decided to sign up for the fund – and thus forego his ability to sue for damages. “I will sign up for the fund,” Wolf told Feinberg at a meeting one day, “and I will encourage others to do so for the rest of the time.”
Wolf became convinced that Feinberg would use his discretion as special master to award financial packages that were fair and just, considering individual circumstances rather than simply following some form of dispassionate calculation. He changed the name of his “Fix the Fund” website to “The Fund is Fixed!” and posted his submission letter to Feinberg. It read, in part: “For you, this must be a gratifying moment: to have one of your sharpest critics follow through on a promise and not only join the program he was criticizing, but promote it to his peers, says a lot about you and the way you have adjusted both the program and your attitude. Today, I have complete faith in you.”
Wolf also noted that he looked forward to meeting to explain his case, and doing so “without any fear that I will be lumped into some statistical spreadsheet, and with a feeling of faith that I can truly and literally put my future in your hands.”
How do these apply to our life today?
First, a caveat: Wolf points out that 9/11 and the pandemic are “completely different situations.” One is a terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people on a single day; the other, an unrelenting public health crisis driven by a virus that has, at times, killed more than that many people in the United States on a given day.
Both are tragic, and both changed the world. From that broad perspective, some of the lessons gleaned from Wolf’s experience in the aftermath of 9/11 apply today.
A key one is who we are considering when making decisions. The sense of community and leadership that drove him to speak out was beneficial not just for himself, but also for others. On matters such as masking and vaccination, this pandemic has drawn the differences between making choices for yourself versus choosing with the community good in mind.
Anyone who’s old enough to remember 9/11 likely also recalls that much of the country came tightly together, temporarily tossing politics aside. Why didn’t that happen with the pandemic?
One of the reasons is simple: Tragedy may bring us together, but one of the tragedies of the pandemic is it forced us apart.
“After 9/11, there was this huge coming together,” said Karestan Koenen, a psychiatric epidemiologist at Harvard who was working at Columbia University in New York City in September 2001. She watched both planes strike the towers from her 19th floor office.
“One thing we know about disasters, generally, is that social support and social connection is hugely preventative for long-term mental health problems,” Koenen added. “And of course the physical distancing we need to do to prevent the spread of Covid is also challenging for our mental health.”
Koenen, in multiple interviews for this Pandemic Lessons series, noted that vaccination and increased knowledge about how the virus spreads has made it less unpredictable and more manageable. But you can’t do it alone, and now – even in a time when vaccination and masking make it possible to largely be together – we aren’t all getting together on choices.
“We don’t have control over other people’s behavior,” she said, noting that when it comes to Covid, the challenge is that staying healthy depends on the behavior of other people. "I may influence other people, but I don’t have control. That’s an ongoing challenge that I’m sure, in a lot of people’s lives, creates some tension.”
Could that type of unity be achieved again?
“Possible? Of course. Necessary? Absolutely,” Feinberg said. “Likely? Not as I view the world today, with our cultural and political polarization.”
Feinberg, who worked for an iconic Democrat – Sen. Ted Kennedy – but was appointed to the special master position by then-Attorney General John Ashcroft, a Republican, called the political process today “toxic” and admitted, “I can’t begin to act as a political scientist in prioritizing the needs.” But he also noted, “it’s absolutely vital to the future of our country" to achieve a common objective again.
That’s the realest – and hardest – problem to solve.
“I'd like to think that just 20 years later,” Feinberg said, “the country can look back and the American people can look back and see what can be accomplished when we act in unity.”