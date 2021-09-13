Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today

A key one is who we are considering when making decisions. The sense of community and leadership that drove him to speak out was beneficial not just for himself, but also for others. On matters such as masking and vaccination, this pandemic has drawn the differences between making choices for yourself versus choosing with the community good in mind.

Anyone who’s old enough to remember 9/11 likely also recalls that much of the country came tightly together, temporarily tossing politics aside. Why didn’t that happen with the pandemic?

One of the reasons is simple: Tragedy may bring us together, but one of the tragedies of the pandemic is it forced us apart.

“After 9/11, there was this huge coming together,” said Karestan Koenen, a psychiatric epidemiologist at Harvard who was working at Columbia University in New York City in September 2001. She watched both planes strike the towers from her 19th floor office.

“One thing we know about disasters, generally, is that social support and social connection is hugely preventative for long-term mental health problems,” Koenen added. “And of course the physical distancing we need to do to prevent the spread of Covid is also challenging for our mental health.”