Pandemic Lessons: Planning is near impossible. How do you stay calm about the future?

“Covid has thrown so many uncertainties into that, and so many factors that we can't really control," he said.

The solution is to focus most of your energy and attention on today. “Living presently is the best elixir,” Bea said. “Be here now.” He acknowledges the need to work ahead – “We need a little planning function, to pay bills and for other things in our lives,” he said – but on the whole, we benefit from being “deeply in our real lives.”

“That, to me, is one of the secrets of managing anxiety: We have to allow our bodies and brains to do what they do,” Bea said. “We want people to kind of notice sensations rather than fix them. Notice the thoughts rather than fixing the thoughts.”

But what about big decisions, like finding a new job or changing careers?

Actively engage in those “big and scary uncertainties,” Saltsman said, “one bite-sized choice at a time.”

Saltsman practices this himself. “I've been the obsessive maximizer during the pandemic,” he said, “living in the hypotheticals, intangibles, and unknowns of every choice, and constantly researching and trying to predict all of the different ways in which things may change, go wrong, or evolve over time.”