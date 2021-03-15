Pandemic Lessons: Is it time to go back out to a restaurant?

The cooking aromas linger a little bit less – but Mary Ann Giordano is OK with that. Sapping the air of the scent of tomato and garlic emanating from her kitchen is a perfectly fine tradeoff, so long as the technology accomplishing it is also zapping any coronavirus.
Standing inside the dining room of her Buffalo restaurant, Gigi’s Cucina Povera, where the tables are spaced generously and the air is cleansed by an ionizer machine, Giordano reflected on a year of operating under pandemic conditions. “It’s been a great struggle,” she said, acknowledging that business is down “well over 50%.”
“We’re just doing everything we can to stick to the rules and keep going,” said Giordano, who has retrofitted her patio for year-round dining outdoors, redesigned her table layout inside to allow for distant and even private dining, and hired NOCO Energy to install a device that is supposed to suck hydrogen molecules from the airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus – and thus kill it.
But doing everything she can isn't going to be enough for everybody – not yet. “From my customers’ point of view,” Giordano said, “people are still a little wary about coming out.”
Should they be? Or should we all embrace optimism from New York’s dropping virus numbers and rising vaccination rates?
The answer, as we find in this week’s Pandemic Lessons, is both.
Are restaurants safe?
That depends on infection rates, the restaurant itself – and on you.
Broadly speaking, scientists and medical professionals have recommended against indoor dining since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious diseases specialist at Catholic Health Systems, calls it a “really high-risk situation” because people are unmasked and speaking loudly. “Personally, I have absolutely not been comfortable going into a restaurant to sit down for a meal, short of being vaccinated,” he said.
Shiley's feelings are widely shared by other infectious disease experts, epidemiologists, virologists and air-quality experts.
Talking releases 10 times more aerosols than breathing, said Dr. Linsey Marr, an aerosol scientist and virus-transmission expert from Virginia State, and more people means potentially more risk. Right now, Western New York restaurants can operate half full, and that capacity cap jumps to 75% on March 19. Of course, if virus numbers keep descending, the overall risk in the region will drop accordingly. But then, it only takes one person to infect another, and the potential of variants – or mutated versions of the Covid-19-causing virus – remain a threat, too.
"Statewide trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all going in the right direction,” said Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a medical epidemiologist at Cornell University. “However, there is still some reason to be cautious about indoor dining, especially in the next month or two. It is likely that these indicators will continue to drop as the weather gets warmer, but we need to keep an eye on the variants of concern that are circulating, because they are more infectious and potentially more deadly than prior versions of the virus.”
Doesn’t getting vaccinated help solve all of this?
Significantly. Being fully vaccinated – two weeks out of the second Modern or Pfizer shot, or four weeks past the single Johnson & Johnson dose – cuts down on risk. But it doesn’t eliminate it.
Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, offers three indoor-dining scenarios:
• The true fully vaccinated: You’re fully vaccinated, and so is everyone in your household and social bubble, so you never interact maskless with anybody who is unvaccinated. “Restaurant dining is fine,” Russo said. “Go for it.”
• The immunologically naive: You haven’t had Covid-19, nor have you been vaccinated, so your immune system is not yet practiced in handling the virus. “Right now, indoor dining is not a good idea, because it’s going to increase your risk of getting infected,” Russo said. “You’re close to getting the vaccine, and your best strategy is to not get infected at this point.” The reason: There’s always the possibility of a bad outcome after contracting Covid-19, and the risks of long-term consequences are unknown.
• The fully vaccinated who live or interact with the immunologically naive: For the fully vaccinated people themselves, dining indoors likely remains safe. But there’s a small chance they can still contract Covid-19, even asymptomatically, and that could potentially be a problem for the still-vulnerable people in their home or social circles. It’s a small risk – but a risk still, and one that becomes more notable if someone close has a health condition that makes them more vulnerable. “Nothing is quite perfect in the age of Covid,” Russo said.
Nothing fits completely into categories either: Complicating the above three scenarios are situations such as people who have recently recovered from Covid-19 (they likely have strong natural protection for three to six months, but not as robust as with vaccination) and people who are vaccinated but not completely (they have some to lots of protection, but not the fullest if they are not weeks out from their final shot).
Factor in the gradients of risk – and consider, too, how often you're actually entering a more vulnerable setting. "If you go to a restaurant every single day, that increases risk," Russo said, "versus if you go once a week."
Restaurant workers are eligible for vaccination. Once they’re fully vaccinated, can they stop wearing their masks?
No, they shouldn't. Scientists are still studying how effective the vaccines are at stopping asymptomatic infection. Early indications are good: A study in Israel shows the Pfizer vaccine is 94% effective at preventing it. But more data – and more immunity – is needed before we can drop the masks in public. That includes restaurant workers.
In fact, if you’re going to eat in a restaurant, Shiley suggests making sure the staff is properly masked, because it’s an indication that the establishment takes safety seriously. “If you see staff walking around with masks falling off their face, or pulled down under the nose, that to me would be a red flag immediately,” he said. “There are probably some issues with safety.”
How else can we tell if a restaurant is safe?
Distance and air.
“Spaciousness and ventilation are key issues,” Weisfuse said. “Diners should avoid poorly ventilated or hot and stuffy restaurants.”
The first piece of that advice is easy to gauge when you see a restaurant: Tables should be spaced six feet apart, and dividers can help, too. “Real distancing between tables or groups of people,” Shiley said.
But airflow is trickier. Unless you’re an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) expert, you’re simply guessing if you try to scope out a building’s air quality. But detecting a general sense of openness and fresh air is helpful. Open windows – which will be much more possible as the weather warms – are a clear indication that clean air is coming in.
You can also look for signage or simply ask whether the facility is employing any air-cleaning measures. An air filter with a rating of MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) 13 or higher provides hospital-quality air, but not all HVAC systems can handle that. Other options include an air purifying machine that filters viruses, or an ionization machine like the one Giordano has at Gigi’s Cucina Povera.
Giordano purchased the device, called an iWave, from NOCO Energy, which installed the small machine into her HVAC system. The iWave, which costs in the range of $850 for a residential or small commercial unit, sends positive and negative ions into the air. If they come into contact with a virus, the ions pull out the hydrogen molecules. That effectively kills the virus. “It does help with dust, it does help with smell,” said Tom Wrate, NOCO’s general manager of HVAC and sustainability. “It definitely cleans the air.”
What else can be done?
Takeout and eating outdoors are widely considered safe. At Gigi’s, Giordano set up a year-round front patio, warmed by electric and fire heaters and insulated in front by marine-grade plastic.
Or simply get vaccinated. Giordano is seeing her customers do that. “They’re like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so happy, we got our vaccines,’ ” Giordano said. “People are waiting for that.”
Do you have a topic or question you’d like to see explored in an upcoming installment of "Pandemic Lessons?” Send it to Tim O’Shei at toshei@buffnews.com or via Twitter (@timoshei).