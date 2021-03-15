Pandemic Lessons: Is it time to go back out to a restaurant?

Doesn’t getting vaccinated help solve all of this?

Significantly. Being fully vaccinated – two weeks out of the second Modern or Pfizer shot, or four weeks past the single Johnson & Johnson dose – cuts down on risk. But it doesn’t eliminate it.

Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, offers three indoor-dining scenarios:

• The true fully vaccinated: You’re fully vaccinated, and so is everyone in your household and social bubble, so you never interact maskless with anybody who is unvaccinated. “Restaurant dining is fine,” Russo said. “Go for it.”

• The immunologically naive: You haven’t had Covid-19, nor have you been vaccinated, so your immune system is not yet practiced in handling the virus. “Right now, indoor dining is not a good idea, because it’s going to increase your risk of getting infected,” Russo said. “You’re close to getting the vaccine, and your best strategy is to not get infected at this point.” The reason: There’s always the possibility of a bad outcome after contracting Covid-19, and the risks of long-term consequences are unknown.