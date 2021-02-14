Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?

Every winter can be fun outdoors – and this one, maybe more so.

But every winter also can be challenging – and this one is definitely so.

With snow banks and ski hills and fire pits beckoning us to come outside in the midst of a pandemic that has forced us apart, what is actually safe to do? Can you take your family to a sledding hill or skating rink and feel OK about it?

Can you go outside to play but still avoid the coronavirus that is plaguing us?

In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we offer advice from doctors and scientists on how to do winter right – and why you should do it at all.

How essential is it for your health to get outside in winter?

It’s important every year – especially at northern latitudes – and even more so this winter. Getting active outdoors makes a significant difference both physically and mentally.

“We’ve underestimated how important light is for human well-being,” said Dr. Paul Desan, an associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine. “Being outdoors – exposed to bright light – that’s wonderful.”