Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?

Every winter can be fun outdoors – and this one, maybe more so.
But every winter also can be challenging – and this one is definitely so.
With snow banks and ski hills and fire pits beckoning us to come outside in the midst of a pandemic that has forced us apart, what is actually safe to do? Can you take your family to a sledding hill or skating rink and feel OK about it?
Can you go outside to play but still avoid the coronavirus that is plaguing us?
In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we offer advice from doctors and scientists on how to do winter right – and why you should do it at all.
Tim O'Shei has been reporting on the pandemic for months from the ground, always telling someone else’s story. When his daughter caught Covid-19, the story became his own.
How essential is it for your health to get outside in winter?
It’s important every year – especially at northern latitudes – and even more so this winter. Getting active outdoors makes a significant difference both physically and mentally.
“We’ve underestimated how important light is for human well-being,” said Dr. Paul Desan, an associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine. “Being outdoors – exposed to bright light – that’s wonderful.”
Desan, an expert on seasonal depression, said at mid-Atlantic latitudes, approximately nine of 10 people “report at least one change in the winter: mood, energy, outgoingness, appetite, sleep, weight.” Around 5% of people have seasonal affective disorder – a type of major depression – and 15% report having less energy, lower mood or increased appetite in winter. Those numbers tend to increase with higher latitudes, Desan added – and Buffalo is north of New Haven, Conn., where Yale is located.
That’s in a normal year. Has the pandemic made it worse?
Yes.
For people who already experience seasonal mood changes, the pandemic may amplify the issue. We may go out less, sleep in later, and if we’re working or going to school from home, miss the morning and afternoon exposure to light that may come with our commute.
“The pandemic, currently, has got people unhinged,” Desan said. “People are terrified of getting a disease that for some people is minor, and for some people, it's lethal. They're terrified that their loved ones will get sick. Many people are out of work, having financial difficulties. They're staying at home, quarantined.
“It's terrible stress for all of us. So, in psychiatry, everything adds up.”
Our bodies are “built to be sensitive to the light-dark cycle,” Desan said. A light-sensitive pigment in our eyes connects to the parts of the brain that regulate hormones, feelings and our body clock. More exposure to bright light leads to better moods. For people who experience seasonal depression, doctors like Desan often suggest light-box therapy – sitting for a half-hour every morning in front of a light that is equivalent to being outside in July.
But for anyone, exposure to moderate amounts of natural light is beneficial. It helps your brain release the mood-boosting hormone serotonin and helps your body produce vitamin D which, among its many benefits, bolsters your immune system.
But going out can be stressful, too – especially with other people around. What’s OK? What’s not?
If you’re with people only from your household and adequately distanced outside from others, you’re likely fine to go walking, sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, skating and so on.
“Stuff that you're doing truly outdoors, I'm worried less about,” said Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert for the Veteran Affairs Western New York Healthcare System, Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo.
This holds true for activities year-round. “You’re relying on the fact that you’re not right on top of each other, and you’re in the great outdoors,” Sellick said. “In Western New York, we’re lucky that the air is not like it is in the middle of the country, where you get those absolute dead days either in the summer or the winter, where there is no air moving at all.”
Can we get together with friends?
You can, but you’re wise to take extra precautions.
“Most of the spread that’s occurred over the winter has been in small gatherings, less than six people,” said David Topham, founding director of the University of Rochester’s Translational Immunology & Infectious Disease Institute. “You tend to let your guard down when you’re with your close friends. The fact is, you don’t know if somebody is infected or not.”
If you have resources and the inclination, you could do rapid testing of the entire group the morning of the activity. You’ll probably have the results – and hopefully, too, a green light – within 15 to 30 minutes. But rapid testing can be inexact and expensive, so with or without it, be sure to implement the normal precautions: Wear masks and maintain distance.
“Always be thinking: Whose air are you breathing? How close are you to other people? How long are you close to them?” Sellick said, offering an example: If a group of kids from different households packed onto a bobsled – or any type of sled – is that safe?
“If the thing is moving, you’re probably going to be OK,” Sellick said. “But you could certainly come up with a scenario where if they’re too close together – especially if they topple over and they’re rolling all over one another – you might get into trouble.”
Situations like that – Do I put my kid on a sled with others, or no? – are a judgment call. But this is clear: The most dangerous scenario for winter outings may not be the activity itself.
It’s how you get there.
What’s the safest way to carpool with people from outside your household?
Avoid it if you can – there’s no fully safe way.
Cars, like homes, have become one of the main drivers of virus spread. Institutions ranging from schools to the National Football League have cited carpools as being problematic. But since they are sometimes unavoidable, a well-fitted mask needs to be mandatory.
So if you have to carpool, wear masks and ventilate. “Have the windows open with the fan in the car blowing at high speeds,” Sellick said, “so that way you're getting good air movement.” This breaks up the collection of aerosols that, if someone is infectious, will be laden with virus.
The open-window detail is key here: If you just turn on the heater and fan, you’re likely recirculating air in the car. If someone has Covid-19, that could have the effect of blowing contaminated air into the other passengers’ faces. Researchers at Brown University conducted a study last year of the microclimate inside cars, and found that the combination of blasting air with windows up to be the “the worst scenario, according to our computer simulations,” said Asimanshu Das, a co-lead author of the research and School of Engineering graduate student at Brown.
“The best scenario we found was having all four windows open,” Das said in a Brown press release, “but even having one or two open was far better than having them all closed.”
Are we better off just avoiding other people altogether until the weather is warmer?
Not necessarily. Winter activities have lots of distance and protection built in, right down to the detail of covering your face because it’s so cold.
When it was a little less frigid than it is now, Topham – who has a doctorate in cellular/molecular biology, and thus is an expert in these matters – felt safe enough to gather with his family and friends around a firepit.
“You’re much less likely to transmit or be infected by Covid when you’re outdoors,” he said. “We sat ourselves pretty far apart, which we would have done normally. You tend to do that because you all can’t really sit close together in front of a fire. It’s too hot, so you all move back.”
Sipping hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows sounds comforting, yes? You can still do it – with a little space built in.
Do you have a topic or question you’d like to see explored in an upcoming installment of "Pandemic Lessons?” Send it to Tim O’Shei at toshei@buffnews.com or via Twitter (@timoshei).