In December, as the weather turned colder and drier and respiratory viruses were flying from one set of lungs to the next, a pulmonologist from the Cleveland Clinic offered some perspective.

“For most people, coming across these viruses makes for an annoying week or two,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, speaking to The Buffalo News for our Pandemic Lessons series. He was talking about the world’s most infamous respiratory virus, Covid-19, but also about the dozens of others floating in the air, including ones that cause the common cold.

“For a lot of people,” Khabbaza said, “that’s not as big a deal.”

Essentially, Khabbaza was saying that we were entering a germy time of year – fall and winter – and with things such as schools, sports and shopping wide open, more of us were going to get sick.

But then, most of us will get past it. Not all of us – which is notable – but the majority of us will feel bad for bit, and then move on.

As we head into the final stretch of winter, let’s assess how Western New York fared, and what we should be considering for spring.

We heard about a potential “triple-demic” of influenza, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Did it happen?

Sort of. We’ve seen all three, but they came in waves, and Covid-19 didn’t overlap in overly problematic ways.

In 2021 and 2022, flu floated somewhere between barely existent to hardly noticeable on a grand scale.

“Covid sort of pushed influenza out almost completely” in those winters, said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

This year, that changed. “Flu came roaring back … in the early fall,” Russo added, “right on the heels of the RSV wave in children and the most elderly adults.”

But now, he added, “flu has faded – it’s at very low levels – and Covid has taken over.”

Hospitals have been busy – and sometimes jammed – with people fighting respiratory illnesses, but that was mostly expected, especially now with Covid-19 adding to the mix of respiratory illnesses. The greatest concern, as always, is focused on people with health conditions that put them at risk for complications.

“Respiratory virus season is always a busy time in hospitals,” Russo said, “because for people who have minimal cardiovascular and pulmonary reserve, it doesn’t take much to tip them over.”

Where, then, do we stand in the fight against Covid-19?

“If you wanted to put a title on it: ‘Covid is down, but it’s not out,’ ” Russo said. “It's quieter, but not radio silence.”

The radio is still emitting a lot of annoying static, especially here in Western New York, where our average cases per 100,000 people and our positive-test rates are both in the low double digits, and dropping, as of late last week. Here are those numbers from the New York State Department of Health:

• As of Feb. 16, Western New York had an average of about 12 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. That is slightly higher than the state average of 11, and markedly less than the number from one year ago: 19 cases per 100,000.

• Western New York’s percentage of positive test results stood at 10.7% on Feb. 16. That is starkly higher than the state average (4.3%), although not necessarily a reliable indicator, since many people test at home, or don’t test at all.

• The latest hospitalization numbers – which are the most reliable indicator – show 170 patients in Western New York hospitals have Covid-19. Half of them were admitted with Covid-19 complications; the other half were admitted to the hospital for other reasons and, presumably, tested positive for the virus during or after screening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One year ago, at this time, 258 people with Covid-19 were hospitalized in Western New York.

• Death numbers are down, but still significant. One year ago, after the 2021 holiday season and in the grip of the Omicron wave, daily deaths in New York state exceeded 200 in late January, and didn’t fall below 100 until mid-February.

Today, that chart – like almost every graph associated with Covid-19 – is lower and slower. Daily deaths in the state were above 30 in late January, and now are in the teens.

“As the immunity is built in our community, we're really in the best spot that we've ever been overall,” Russo said. “However, having said that, we're still having a significant number of deaths.”

The tools are in place, he added, to save many of those lives. Most Covid-associated deaths are people who are older or immunocompromised or both.

“It’s sad, because it’s potentially preventable with some combination of being up to date with the hybrid booster and if you have symptoms, test and take (the antiviral) Paxlovid."

People who are immunocompromised are among those at the highest risk. That includes many people who are organ transplant patients, have HIV-AIDs, or blood cancers. What’s the best advice for them?

The first advice – for anyone – is to talk to your doctor about not only your specific health situation, but also those around you. For example, if you’re young and healthy, but live with someone who is not, you may be wise to take stricter precautions because of that person who is close to you.

With that caveat established, here’s the latest in what we know about Covid-19 spread and people who are immunocompromised: Some of the latest variants seem to evade a couple of the monoclonal antibody treatments, as well as the therapeutic treatment Evusheld, which was previously used to proactively assist people whose immune systems are too weak to be aided by vaccination alone.

“We still strongly advise that our patients pursue vaccination, including the recent (Covid-19) bivalent vaccine and influenza vaccine, as this is the single best method by which one can prevent symptomatic and severe infection,” said Dr. John Bonnewell, an infectious diseases expert at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

There is uncertainty here, but also good reason for hope. In an email to The News describing this winter respiratory virus season, Bonnewell noted the “dramatic return of our standard seasonal respiratory viruses,” including influenza and RSV, and added this about Covid-19: “We have not experienced nearly the same rise in community cases, including among the immunocompromised. While it is near certain that we are undercounting community cases due to an increase in home testing, it is notable that hospitalization rates and deaths have been much lower that prior winter seasons with Covid-19, and we certainly have noticed far fewer cases, particularly severe cases, even in our highly immunocompromised population.”

The most vulnerable people are still at serious risk. But so far, the situation remains relatively stable.

Where are we headed?

Big picture: The virus remains a serious issue.

As Russo points out, Covid-19 is still the country’s third-leading cause of death.

“It’s behind cardiovascular disease and cancer in killing people,” he said. “The mortality and lethality is now disproportionately shifted to those more vulnerable groups. … It remains a lethal virus that needs to be respected.”

All told, it seems like we’ve developed enough community-level immunity – and treatment options – to navigate the virus with confidence. But that’s not the whole story.

“We’ve seen some moderation of the disease,” said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious diseases physician with the University at Buffalo, Kaleida Health and Veterans Affairs. “What we are hoping is that this coronavirus goes the path of the other common coronaviruses that cause the common cold: That, with time, it would continue to mutate in the direction that we want.”

What we “want,” he added, is “you wake up with relatively mild upper respiratory infection, and that’s it. Hopefully it doesn’t start mutating back the other way where it’s more severe."

“That’s our hope,” he said.