Pandemic Lessons: If we all have shots, why can't we lose masks?

But still, vaccination is more robust and reliable, which is why people who have had Covid-19 should still get the shots when they are eligible.

• If you’re a fully vaccinated person interacting with other fully vaccinated people, you can feel safe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• If you’re a vaccinated person socializing – or living with – people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the recent past, that’s reasonably safe – but not as preferable as people who are completely vaccinated.

• The most vulnerable group to interact with is people whom scientists call “immunologically naive:” Those who have neither been vaccinated nor had Covid-19. “Once you're fully vaccinated, now it's mostly about the risk you pose to others at this point that are immunologically naive,” Russo said. “Even though that risk is small, it's not zero. We still have to be a little careful until they get their turn.”

That means still wearing masks, always in public, and also in private settings around people whose immune systems are not trained to fight the coronavirus.

If you’re offered the new J&J vaccine now, do you take it? Or is it better to wait and see if you can get a new appointment and receive the Pfizer or Modern vaccine, which seem to offer more protection?