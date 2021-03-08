Pandemic Lessons: If we all have shots, why can't we lose masks?

One afternoon last week, Dr. Nancy Nielsen received a phone call at home from a friend who is a fellow physician.
“My wife and I are fully vaccinated,” he told Nielsen. “The kids are fully vaccinated, but their kids aren't. So can we all get together this summer?”
Nielsen, a senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo and past president of the American Medical Association, knew there would be federal guidance coming soon on this topic.
“It's pretty clear that people who are fully vaccinated should be able to gather in small gatherings,” Nielsen said later in a conversation with The Buffalo News. “But that doesn’t answer his question.”
That's one of many complications in figuring out what we can and cannot do once we’re vaccinated.
Is it safe for a group of fully vaccinated people to socialize without masks?
Generally, yes. It’s not zero-risk, but “the likelihood of them infecting each other is extraordinarily low,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
But it’s not that simple. There’s still a chance that people with full vaccination – two weeks beyond the second Pfizer or Moderna doses, or four weeks out of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine – can become infected without symptoms. Scientists are studying the frequency and impact of this, and Russo points out a hopeful early indication: People who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatically infected seem to be carrying less virus than an unvaccinated person would be, he said, “also suggesting that you would transmit less.”
All of that information supports the general sense of safety that vaccinated people can feel in socializing together.
But it’s not perfect.
Russo offers this scenario as an example: A group of women have a book club that has met over Zoom for the last year. They all get vaccinated, and decide to start meeting in person. They gather at someone’s home, enjoy food and wine and a chatty evening together, sans masks. “They could get together and feel very comfortable,” Russo said. “The problem is, if they go back home to their husbands and or children, and they're not all fully vaccinated, there's a small, but finite chance that they could have then acquired asymptomatic infection, right? And then subsequently transmitted to members of their household.”
This is where everyone has to make an individual choice about risks: For example, do you live with someone who is immunocompromised? Or do you live with someone who is older? You may choose to be more careful — not for yourself, but for them.
How do you factor in people who have already had Covid-19?
The strength and duration of the natural immunity that comes from Covid-19 varies. Scientists generally pin the solid immunity period at three to six months. People who had a more acute case of Covid-19 seem to develop a sturdier natural immunity than those who were mildly or asymptomatically infected.
But still, vaccination is more robust and reliable, which is why people who have had Covid-19 should still get the shots when they are eligible.
• If you’re a fully vaccinated person interacting with other fully vaccinated people, you can feel safe.
• If you’re a vaccinated person socializing – or living with – people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the recent past, that’s reasonably safe – but not as preferable as people who are completely vaccinated.
• The most vulnerable group to interact with is people whom scientists call “immunologically naive:” Those who have neither been vaccinated nor had Covid-19. “Once you're fully vaccinated, now it's mostly about the risk you pose to others at this point that are immunologically naive,” Russo said. “Even though that risk is small, it's not zero. We still have to be a little careful until they get their turn.”
That means still wearing masks, always in public, and also in private settings around people whose immune systems are not trained to fight the coronavirus.
If you’re offered the new J&J vaccine now, do you take it? Or is it better to wait and see if you can get a new appointment and receive the Pfizer or Modern vaccine, which seem to offer more protection?
All three vaccines are strong here, but it’s difficult to move past the most tangible indicator: the efficacy rate.
“It's human nature to say, ‘Hey, I want that one with the highest number,’ but the primary goal is to not get it and not get hospitalized and not die from it,” said Dr. Joseph Chow, president of TeamHealth Ambulatory Care, which owns five WNY Immediate Care sites. “These vaccines are really effective to prevent against that.”
Moderna and Pfizer, both of which are two-dose vaccines, were found to be 94% and 95% effective, respectively, two weeks after the second shot. The single-dose J&J vaccine, by contrast, demonstrated efficacy rates of 66% to 72% at 28 days after the shot. While that would make the first two seem preferable, it isn’t that simple. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested during a timeframe when the virus was raging a little less. J&J, however, tested its vaccine when a variety of concerning variants were spreading – and its success was notable.
The J&J vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe Covid-19 illness, and – a number rarely uttered in medical circles – 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death. “That's just stunning,” said Nielsen who, like many medical professionals, points out there’s been no direct comparison of these vaccines.
What about seeing the grandkids?
That’s a complication.
While it seems likely that every willing adult in the United States can get vaccinated later this spring and summer, it will likely take longer for vaccines to be approved and available for children and younger teens.
For now, we can operate only on what we know:
• Teens can contract and transmit the virus just like adults. The short-term effects are generally less acute, but medical professionals are concerned about the long-term impact, which is unknown.
• Children under 10 seem “less likely to transmit to others,” Russo said, “but it’s critical to know that number is far from zero.”
• The vaccines, as a whole, are 74% to 92% at preventing asymptomatic infection.
If you’re vaccinated, you’re unlikely to get seriously ill by visiting your grandkids – or anyone else, for that matter. But there is a small chance you could infect them.
So unless you’re surrounded by vaccinated people, act as if you, too, don’t have the vaccine. Wear a mask. Keep distance. That will cut down on your already-minimal chances of getting asymptomatically infected – and if you do choose to see your grandkids, it will help you hug them with lots of love, and much less worry.