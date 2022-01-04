Pandemic Lessons: How will new Covid-19 realities affect kids in schools?

But Russo and other experts and public officials we interviewed for this story also acknowledged that masking, common sense and a pending change in booster qualifications for teens may make life easier for adolescents than what the guidance may indicate.

“CDC’s fallback has always been, ‘This is JUST guidance – it’s still up to individuals, and institutions to do what they feel is best,’ ” said Dr. Jerome Adams, the United States surgeon general during the Trump administration.

How, then, are these guidelines applied – and what is “best” practice?

That varies by locale, which is the reason why schools in New York have Covid protocols that are different from institutions in other parts of the country.

For the broad view, we turned to Adams, who traveled the United States as surgeon general and now serves as the executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University. Answering questions in a series of text exchanges, he said, “If everyone is masked, it’s not likely to qualify as a high-risk exposure.”

Adams foresees this playing out “literally school by school” across the country.