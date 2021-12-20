Pandemic Lessons: How to prepare for winter's 'rough ride'? The NFL has some answers

• The league is encouraging all its personnel, including players, to get booster shots. “We think it's our best protection against this new variant, against Omicron,” Sills said. “It certainly remains our best protection against Delta. People who are boosted are going to be less likely to test positive. They're going to have less severe illness. We think (there) is reasonable data that they are less likely to spread their illness as well.”

Sills noted that the boosters are safe and that “significant” side effects “have not been seen either in (the) NFL population or in other populations,” and that the risk of severe symptoms and outcomes is “far more likely” to come from a Covid infection than from vaccination or getting boosted. He also offered encouraging information on the durability of the boosters, noting that antibodies “don't seem to wane as quickly after you've been boosted as they do for the native vaccine.”

What about the mental side of this? We’re heading into the third year of the pandemic, and to borrow the governor’s words, there’s seemingly no end in sight to this “rough ride.”

Acknowledge what you can’t control, and then take charge of what you can.