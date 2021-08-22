Pandemic Lessons: How tightly are we gripping logic?

"Locally, cases and hospitalizations are up, but nothing like what is being seen elsewhere, particularly the south," said Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist with Veterans Affairs, Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo. "So far, our deaths have remained steadily low, again unlike Florida and others. Regardless, school and more indoors activity likely will push up case numbers unless we get more people vaccinated and we all are compliant with distancing and mask use."

What’s the best way to make decisions going forward?

Adams offers three points for decision-making:

• Know your risk. “Am I someone who has medical conditions?” Adams said. “Am I someone who is young and healthy? You have to understand your personal risk. Am I someone who is helping to take care of a vulnerable individual at home? And in that instance, it's not just about your personal risks; it's about the risks that you present to others who you love, or who you care about, who you're going to be around.”