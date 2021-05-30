Pandemic Lessons: How much should we care what Josh Allen says about vaccines?

Still, aren’t some people in the community more influential than others?

Yes, especially if they are familiar and have a story to share.

Ted Shredd of the Shredd & Ragan morning duo on 103.3 FM The Edge, posted this to his Facebook page in late April: “Hello friends I figured it’s time to let you know. I am battling Covid.” He was lying in a hospital bed. Oxygen flowed into his body through a nasal cannula.

In that post and several that followed, Shredd described a harrowing experience: He unknowingly had Covid when he received his first vaccine dose, and got tested several days later. His oxygen level dropped to 83% – it should be in the 90s – and he was hospitalized. The initial medications weren’t working and Shredd was on the verge of being put on a ventilator before an experimental drug helped his condition improve. His posts throughout the ordeal generated hundreds of comments that “helped me get through it all,” said Shredd, who is out of the hospital and recently received his second vaccine dose.