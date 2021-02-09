Pandemic Lessons: How much freedom does Covid-19 immunity give you?

It’s chancy – less so if you have some form of immunity, but still imperfect – and also depends on the setup of the dining room. The safety of a restaurant is determined by a variety of factors, including how crowded it is, size and spacing, ventilation and air flow, and how long you spend there. A South Korean study published in November detailed how one person in a restaurant infected two others who were in different parties and seated 15 or more feet away. An analysis of the airflow in the building revealed the two people infected were in an airstream that likely carried virus particles from the first person to them.

It’s difficult to say whether that’s an isolated case or an alarming warning. But Dr. Linsey Marr, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech and expert in virus transmission, told The News late last year that she won’t eat in a restaurant “until the pandemic is over.” That’s because people are unmasked and talking, which releases 10 times as many aerosols as breathing, and they often stay for an hour or more. Twenty tables occupied is “20 times the risk,” Marr pointed out.

Having protection from a vaccine or recent bout with Covid-19 may lessen the risk for you – but it’s not guaranteed, and you might still put others at risk.

