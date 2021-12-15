Pandemic Lessons: How likely are you to run into Covid at a party?

Look at any current map of Covid-19 cases and you’ll see Western New York, along with most of upstate and much of the northeast, colored in crimson. That’s bad, because deepening shades of red on Covid-19 maps indicate viral spread.

Some facts to consider:

• People are getting infected and dying at an alarming rate. As of last week, the region’s most populated county – Erie – is one of 21 counties in the United States to report at least 50 Covid-19-related deaths since Thanksgiving. Erie County reported 779 cases per 100,000 people in that timeframe, ranking it fourth among those 21 counties.

• Western New York stands out in the state, and not in a good way. The region’s seven-day percentage of positive test results was hovering around 10% last week, making it the only part of the state to consistently land in the double digits. That percentage is about four times higher than New York City, the most populated city in the country.