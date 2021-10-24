Pandemic Lessons: How has Covid changed us for good?

All of this means when you’re not feeling well and talk to your doctor, testing will be the tool to help differentiate one virus from the next.

“Flu typically presents with sudden onset of fever/chills, body aches, headache,” Chow said. “We’ll have to rely more on testing to really tease out between these, as the treatments can be different for each.”

Calling the doctor every time you don’t feel well seems burdensome. Is it necessary?

Some signs are obvious: If you’re having trouble breathing, if you’ve lost your taste and smell, if you have a high fever or startling chills, you should call. But when the symptoms are more subtle, the question of when to call is best be answered between you and your doctor, because your own health conditions and history – along with your work situation – all play into the scenario. “If you have many comorbidities, your doctor may guide you more cautiously to be seen sooner than later,” Chow said, “because your risk of complications (from Covid or flu) would be higher.”