Pandemic Lessons: How effective is natural immunity?

Both of those factors – among many others – indicate the need for further study before the results can conclusively help shape public policy or be responsibly applied to individual choice.

The Cleveland Clinic has made multiple statements about its study, which was released in June, consistently emphasizing Covid vaccination “even if you have previously tested positive.” In an August statement, the Cleveland Clinic reminded the public that its study was conducted “before the emergence of the Delta variant” and said, “More research is needed. We do not know how long the immune system will protect itself against reinfection after COVID-19, as our study only looked at individuals over a five-month period, or how well-protected previously infected individuals are against variants. It is also important to keep in mind that this study was conducted in a population that was younger and healthier than the general population.”

So, how do you make sense of all this research?

You don’t – yet.

“People have been cherry picking studies that support their position and disregarding studies that don’t,” Chanda said. “This is an organism that didn’t exist on Earth, that we know of, a year and a half ago. So it takes time for us to understand and answer these questions.”