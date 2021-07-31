Pandemic Lessons: How do we get out of this?

• People with immunocompromising conditions (blood cancers, organ transplants, HIV/AIDS) are particularly susceptible, even if vaccinated. Schang noted that if he was visiting an immunocompromised person, he would always wear a mask. If he were living with one or was the main contact for that person, he said, “I would be making a big effort to minimize my contacts outside the household as much as I can.” Work and groceries are fine, but “if I were playing beer league baseball, I probably wouldn’t be doing it, for the time being."

How do we get out of this?

Vaccination is the simple answer, but that’s not working at the level needed to snuff the pandemic. Only people ages 12 and older are eligible, and 60% of New Yorkers have at least one dose. That’s a few points ahead of the national number (57%), but both essentially mean that four in every 10 people have no protection, save for whatever level of safety natural immunity provides for those who already had Covid.

Masking, which Russo calls “a bridge to vaccination,” will help for now. Think back to last school year, when students wore masks in schools, and schools saw little spread, and that becomes clear.

“It’s another effort, and it has been a long year,” Schang said. “People are tired and that’s perfectly understandable. But if we do the effort now it’s going to be much faster going back to normal.”

