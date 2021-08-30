Pandemic Lessons: How do we deal with news we don’t like?

The database is intended to collect information so if there is a serious side effect to a vaccine, it can be detected, traced and addressed. What VAERS does not do – and this is vital – is establish causality. If a 97-year-old who lives in a nursing home gets vaccinated, then dies several days later, is the death attributed to the vaccine, or to natural causes that come with old age? If someone with a cardiac condition gets vaccinated, and weeks later has a heart attack and dies, was it the vaccine – or their failing heart?

Those are vital questions, and they would need to be answered by doctors and medical researchers on a case-by-case basis. VAERS doesn’t do this – it’s just a database – but that hasn’t stopped people from twisting it to spread misinformation.

Informational con artists will point out, for example, that 6,968 deaths in the United States have been reported following the Covid vaccine. While that number is large and scary it represents .003% of the 204 million people who have been partly or fully vaccinated, and .0019% of the total doses administered. By contrast, the 634,157 Americans who have died from Covid represent 1.6% of the total number of reported cases in the United States.