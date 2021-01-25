Pandemic Lessons: How do medical pros weigh whether to get vaccinated?

“Perhaps I have the advantage of seeing Covid at its worst, and seeing patients who got exposed” said Dr. Kimberly Zammit, a critical care pharmacist at Buffalo General, who accepted her shot by reasoning it this way: “People get terrible side effects from all vaccines, but they're extremely rare occurrences. In my mind, the potential benefit is that (the vaccine) is going to prevent this Covid disease, and we know what the risk is there.”

Members of the ICU staff at Buffalo General made a practice of talking about the vaccines as information became available. Dr. Manoj Mammen, a pulmonologist, pointed to the “rigorous” review process for the vaccines, as well as the apolitical civil servants and university-affiliated scientists who were involved at the federal and state levels.

“Every time there was a report, I looked into it, I asked my colleagues about it, and it seemed like it was all clarified,” said Mammen, noting there’s also an important social responsibility that supports getting vaccinated. “I hope I’m not the one who gives it to a patient if I’m asymptomatic,” he said, adding two more reasons that apply not only to medical practitioners, but to all: “That I don’t bring it back to my family,” he said, “and that I myself don’t get sick.”

Why not just stay home and wait it out?