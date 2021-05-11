Pandemic Lessons: How can we raise our Covid IQ?

Nachman said the study will help researchers learn how often asymptomatic infection occurs, both in adults who have vaccinated and those who have not. It will also help researchers understand how long those people are infectious, whether they are spreading the virus to others, and shed light on the differences between asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infection. “Are they actually asymptomatic, or did they say that they had a headache or, ‘Oh, I felt a little unwell,’ or something like that?” Nachman said. That will also help us further define asymptomatic infection.”

How do we keep our guard up?

Differentiate thought from action, and frustration from precaution.

Leah Ranke, a health law attorney who is of counsel at Colligan Law, has noted a pair of “common fallacies of reasoning” that help explain why many people are less guarded against Covid-19 than basic science suggests they should be:

• “Whatever I’ve been doing has been working so far.” While applying past practice may work in many settings, it doesn’t necessarily fit in a battle against a virus that sets its own rules. “Just because you have taken chances in the past, doesn’t mean it is smart to continue to take chances,” Ranke said.

• “I’m getting tired of these precautions and I want to get back to some sense of normalcy.” People get angry at Covid. They get exhausted by it. All understandable feelings, but they carry the practical applicability of yelling at your grass to grow. Your lawn gets green from sunlight and water; Covid, which isn’t capable of reasoning with you, goes away when there is nobody to infect. “We can’t personify Covid,” Ranke said. “It doesn’t give you credit for your feelings. It doesn’t punish you if it thinks you’re scared of it and it doesn’t avoid you if it thinks you deserve to get back to normalcy or if you talk tough to it.”

