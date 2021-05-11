Pandemic Lessons: How can we raise our Covid IQ?

Our Covid IQ should be pretty high by now.
Fourteen months in, we know how it spreads, how it hurts and how it can be deadly. We know how to prevent it, and we are equipped to vaccinate effectively for it.
But as we head into summer and see the state and country take large steps toward a full reopening, misconceptions and misinformation are still plaguing our collective ability to handle the coronavirus smartly. In this "Pandemic Lessons," we address some common points of confusion and take a peek at research that is underway to help us better understand the most sly ways the virus spreads:
So many people still say getting Covid-19 is like a flu. True?
No.
“Completely different animals,” said Dr. Raul Vazquez, founder of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization, noting that deaths from influenza were near-zero this season with all the public health measures in place. Outside of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate yearly flu deaths have ranged from 12,000 to 61,000 since 2010.
In the United States alone, 580,000 people have died from Covid-19.
“It’s clear that this disease seems to be 10- to 20-fold more lethal than the flu,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “That’s more than a bad flu.”
While it’s true that the majority of Covid-19 cases come and go smoothly, the way this virus affects the body is distinct from influenza and other common viruses. Influenza and Covid-19 are respiratory illnesses, and both have the ability to affect other body systems. But while flu can affect organs such as the brain and the heart, Covid-19 “is doing this much more readily,” Russo said. Both he and Vazquez, speaking separately, noted that Covid-19 can cause blood clots that affect multiple systems and levy intermediate and likely long-term impacts.
“The thing with the flu is, you clear it, you’re pretty good,” Vazquez said. “With Covid, you clear it, you’ve still got the clots and the injuries that occur.”
Is asymptomatic spread still a risk?
Yes.
What is known for certain is that asymptomatic spread exists. We also know that people can be infectious when they are presymptomatic – the days before symptoms become noticeable – and that some infectious people have symptoms so mild that they are barely noticeable.
It can particularly be a problem for young adults.
“Asymptomatic spread is clearly, clearly happening,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook University. The instance of spread without symptoms “may be somewhat different for the younger, younger children, compared to the adolescents and young adults,” she said, noting that “the vast majority of superspreader events did occur at parties or events” often involving younger adults who were infected but not showing symptoms.
“Being asymptomatic and healthy as a young adult, and being infected, that doesn’t mean that you're not a vector,” Nachman said. “In fact, you're probably highly likely to be the person who's spreading to the rest of the people in the room.”
Isn’t the virus not that big a deal for young adults?
It depends on your definition of "big deal."
Most young people not only survive a Covid-19 infection, but move through it with few issues. It’s fairly common, though, for effects to linger: smell and taste coming back slowly, or partially, or in ways that make normal foods and aroma seem strange; or having difficulty breathing for months after an infection, especially when exercising.
Doctors also worry about more dangerous implications – like the blood clots described by Vazquez – and are focused on learning about the long-term impact of Covid-19.
Dr. Nipunie S. Rajapakse, pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Mayo Clinic, points out that “there have been healthy children and healthy young adults who have died from this infection” – and because of that, she finds it “quite disheartening” when people scoff at the risk.
“We've been facing this and dealing with this on a daily basis, and we're the ones that are seeing the young people that do end up in our ICUs or on heart-lung bypass machines because of these infections,” Rajapakse said. “It can be hard to translate that to people who don't live their lives within a hospital or haven't for the last 15 months.”
Potential death may not be the biggest reason for young people to take caution. “We all have a tendency to think in very individualistic ways,” she said. ”But even if the infection doesn't kill you, you can transmit it to someone who it may kill.”
How much do the vaccines help?
A lot, which is why hospitalization numbers starting shifting downward in age once large numbers of older people were fully vaccinated.
All three vaccines approved for use in the United States are keeping the majority of recipients out of the hospital. They are largely preventing intense disease, which means they are keeping people alive. By cutting into the number of infections, they will also slow the spread and, with that, the evolution of variants
The question now is how much the vaccines help slow that spread.
Stony Brook is one of about 20 universities taking part in a nationwide study called "PreventCOVIDU" that is aimed at finding answers to that question. About 12,000 students will be divided into two groups, with one receiving the Moderna vaccine at the beginning of the study, and the other receiving it four months later. Both groups will conduct daily nose swab tests and maintain diaries to monitor their physical symptoms. The combination of those two practices will allow researchers to flag infections earlier and look both for trends in symptoms.
Nachman said the study will help researchers learn how often asymptomatic infection occurs, both in adults who have vaccinated and those who have not. It will also help researchers understand how long those people are infectious, whether they are spreading the virus to others, and shed light on the differences between asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infection. “Are they actually asymptomatic, or did they say that they had a headache or, ‘Oh, I felt a little unwell,’ or something like that?” Nachman said. That will also help us further define asymptomatic infection.”
How do we keep our guard up?
Differentiate thought from action, and frustration from precaution.
Leah Ranke, a health law attorney who is of counsel at Colligan Law, has noted a pair of “common fallacies of reasoning” that help explain why many people are less guarded against Covid-19 than basic science suggests they should be:
• “Whatever I’ve been doing has been working so far.” While applying past practice may work in many settings, it doesn’t necessarily fit in a battle against a virus that sets its own rules. “Just because you have taken chances in the past, doesn’t mean it is smart to continue to take chances,” Ranke said.
• “I’m getting tired of these precautions and I want to get back to some sense of normalcy.” People get angry at Covid. They get exhausted by it. All understandable feelings, but they carry the practical applicability of yelling at your grass to grow. Your lawn gets green from sunlight and water; Covid, which isn’t capable of reasoning with you, goes away when there is nobody to infect. “We can’t personify Covid,” Ranke said. “It doesn’t give you credit for your feelings. It doesn’t punish you if it thinks you’re scared of it and it doesn’t avoid you if it thinks you deserve to get back to normalcy or if you talk tough to it.”