Pandemic Lessons: How can we push through the last few weeks of winter?

Russo, who, as an infectious diseases physician, is cautious by nature, is encouraging that kind of behavior.

“If we’re patient and we wait another four weeks and now the community burden of disease is in those low to moderate levels,” he said, “that’s when we can feel the most comfortable taking off masks.”

Once the Omicron wave bottoms out, and the weather starts warming and we spend more time outside, should we still keep masks around?

Keep a box of masks on hand, and a stash of them in your work bag, backpack, desk or wherever else you store necessities.

Right now, if you enter a school, health care setting or any variety of places that require masks by regulation or choice, you should be putting one on. You might also choose to wear one if you find yourself walking into an especially crowded place. Medical-grade masks like N-95s and KN-94s and KN-95s are highly effective, and surgical masks can do a decent job filtering out germs, too.

Remember, medical professionals were using these long before the rest of us.