Pandemic Lessons: How can we create pods of safety?

You’re probably safe – but vaccination will make it more so.

The first two friends, Prins said, “have got some protection. In a way, that protection is going to protect the friend who hasn’t had it yet, because it’s very unlikely (the friends with immunity) would get it and give it to her, and if she got it, it’s pretty unlikely that she would give it to them. So at this point, they’ve got a little bit of a three-person herd immunity going on.”

From an epidemiological perspective, you can extrapolate this to any scenario involving multiple people: coworkers, a book club, golf pals, a band and so on. If two people in a group have immunity and the third does not, there’s a level of protection for everyone involved. If multiple people are “immunologically naive” – that’s epidemiologist-speak for someone who has never had Covid or the vaccine – then they could be a threat to each other, though likely not to the others.

But the best immunity will come from vaccines, not natural infection. Vaccination is more reliable, measurable, and it can be updated with booster shots if needed.

Are vaccines equally effective for everyone?