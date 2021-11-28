Pandemic Lessons: How can we avoid giving (or getting) Covid-19 for the holidays?

The facts infer multiple conclusions: You’re safer with a vaccine than without. If you’re reasonably healthy and unafraid of what Covid will (or won’t) do to your body, it’s also worth noting that every new case of the virus perpetuates spread, especially if people are gathering in close quarters and unmasked. That can hurt people you know and love, and if you zoom outward and look at the broad picture, it hurts the world: Virus spread enables mutations, including Delta and the new Omicron variant emerging from southern Africa.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the season of giving, that’s a lump of coal worth keeping for yourself – or avoiding altogether.

“An analogy would be secondhand cigarette smoke,” said Dr. Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist and director of Columbia University’s masters of bioethics program. “It used to be that you could go into a bar and smoke, and blow smoke in people's faces. That was OK. And then when it became clear that it’s harming other people, we said, ‘I'm sorry, you can't do that.’ We believe you shouldn't harm other people.”

What does this mean for holiday gatherings?