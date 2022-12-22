Pandemic Lessons: Home for the holidays and trying to stay healthy

Maybe we’re finally back to the season of normal holiday cheer – the pandemic-altered version of it.

Two years ago, doctors and scientists’ advice on how to handle Covid-19 at the holidays was basically "Bah humbug!" Do family dinners by Zoom, and keep your singing to a minimum.

“Maybe this year it’s, ‘Alexa, play some Christmas carols,’ ” one virologist told us in late 2020, noting that a yodeling contest in Switzerland became a superspreader event.

A year after that, the advice lightened – a bit. Our collective immunity to the Covid-19 virus, which by then had been circulating for nearly two years, was building. Lot of people had vaccinations. Some had boosters. Untold numbers had some level of post-infection immunity, too. We were still learning how long all that immunity tends to last, and how strongly it stands up against an ongoing series of variants. But the Covid-19 virus was no longer new to most of our immune systems, and the recommendation to isolate to your household was mostly gone.

The general advice for the holiday season of 2021 was captured in these words from Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences: “Some combination of vaccination, testing, trying to optimize ventilation, and to protect the vulnerable is the best strategy.”

Now, here we are again: Nearly three years into the pandemic, heading into winter, and knowing that the number of Covid-19 cases will almost certainly rise. This installment of Pandemic Lessons dives back into the annual question: How should we handle the holidays?

What’s our current status with Covid-19 cases?

They are rising, regionally and across the state.

In sharing data from the Erie County Department of Health’s weekly report through the week ending Dec. 17, County Executive Mark Poloncarz observed in a tweet that “weekly case totals have increased for three consecutive weeks” and “weekly cases have increased by 160%” from the week ending Nov. 26.

Statewide numbers reflect a similar trend: As of Dec. 19, cases per 100,000 stood at about 15 in Western New York and 28 statewide. One month earlier, just before Thanksgiving and the turn to consistent colder weather, those figures were eight per 100,000 locally, and 19 statewide.

The actual case count is likely higher, since many people are asymptomatic or don’t get tested, or use at-home kits and don’t report the results.

A complicating factor this year, however, has been the re-emergence of other respiratory illnesses, chiefly RSV and influenza. Russo told us this week that the RSV wave regionally is “down, not completely gone” and “we turned the corner on the flu wave, which was quite significant.” Western New York, Russo noted, had more influenza cases per 100,000 than anywhere else in the state.

“As those viruses now are receding,” he said, “Covid is now stepping up and filling the vacuum.”

Should we be worried?

Worried? Probably not. Smartly aware and thoughtful? Absolutely.

The colder, drier air that helps respiratory viruses spread makes the annual spike in flu and now Covid-19 predictable. The last two years, with masking and closures or reduced capacities, likely helped keep the spread of influenza and other airborne viruses to a minimum. But now that masks are relatively rare and society has almost completely reopened, the germs are back: flu, RSV, common cold and still, of course, Covid-19.

“There is plenty of Covid around, and this year we also have plenty of flu around,” said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist with Veterans Affairs, Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo. “You have to look at what you’re doing in terms of gatherings, and who is part of those gatherings. If you’re going to a big gathering, obviously your risk is going to be higher than if you’re going to a smaller gathering.”

How can you assess your risk?

Start by viewing a scenario as having implications not just for you, but also the other people in your life.

You can break it down in three ways:

• Situational. Covid-19 isn’t gone, and the other viruses we’ve known all our lives are back in circulation. Making decisions based on that basic information is a helpful starting point.

The basic rules of assessing viral spread in a situation still apply: Tighter, smaller spaces are more prone to allow germs to jump from person to person. Ventilation is good. KN-95 or similar masks – what Russo calls “high quality and well-fitting” – are reasonably reliable for those who want or need extra protection.

“We’re going to see more people doing more things, and it’s not completely crazy to be doing this stuff,” Sellick said. “People just still have to have a measure of concern over this. If you’re going to have a bunch of people over, having some windows open – and not having the place completely packed – is still a good idea.”

• Your personal health. While hospitalizations and critical-care cases of Covid-19 have remained more controlled than they were earlier in the pandemic, it is still a potentially deadly virus, particularly for people who are older or have comorbidities and especially for those who are immunocompromised.

That’s an important point. But it’s important to acknowledge that most Covid-19 cases are handled with relatively few complications. The virus is no longer new to most of our immune systems. Doctors have learned how to treat it, and can prescribe an antiviral if it’s caught early. Long Covid remains a persistent concern, and one that researchers are still trying to unravel. But most people can feel assured that they will move through their initial bout of Covid relatively well.

“Most of the risk for people with normal immune systems is dealing with an annoying illness for a week or two, which is very different than last year, and the year before, when risk was like life and death,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s really been nice to kind of see that transition.”

• Health of others. But Khabbaza and other doctors are clear: That relatively good news about Covid-19 infections applies to healthy people only. Someone who is immunocompromised or who has a medical condition that impacts the respiratory system is at greater risk.

If you’re feeling sick and heading to a gathering with someone who has immune-system challenges, the right thing to do is take caution. That could include testing before you go – although at-home rapid tests are imperfect – and keeping some distance and wearing a mask. All told, Khabbaza advises, “It's probably best to avoid someone who's immunocompromised.”

He added: “As a whole, it kind of goes back to common sense. If you don’t feel good or are sick, it might be best to avoid the gathering. If you just have the light sniffles – which is what a lot of people have, coldlike symptoms – it becomes a judgment call. It’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Can you take proactive measures?

Some.

The current boosters are designed to address some of the Omicron subvariants and seem to be working well in preventing severe disease even against the latest ones. Those boosters are available to people ages 6 months and older, although getting one now won’t necessarily help you much for the rest of the holiday season.

“It probably takes seven days to start to get a reasonable antibody response and probably peaks at 28 days,” Russo said.

That may not impact holiday gatherings, but it will boost your immune system heading into January and beyond, when the Covid-19 spike could continue.

In the meantime, if you’re concerned about bringing Covid-19 or any viruses into a holiday party, consider limiting your exposure to crowds in the few days before. Remember too that small details like keeping a small bit of distance from people who are older or immunocompromised, and cracking open a couple of windows or using an air filtration machine, can be helpful.

Testing before a party can be reassuring, but remember two things: It isn’t irrefutable evidence that you don’t have Covid-19. And those at-home kits don’t test for the many other viruses that are among us.

“It’s that overall being careful,” Sellick said. “We can start inching back towards a more normal existence, but I think there’s still room for a little bit of prudence in all of this.”