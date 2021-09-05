Pandemic Lessons: Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams on taking Covid local

In a word: Connection, although what makes you trustworthy to some people may have the opposite effect on others.

Adams taps into his medical expertise – he’s an anesthesiologist and was Indiana’s top public health official before becoming surgeon general in 2017 – and also speaks as a parent navigating the pandemic. (He has three school-age kids.) A few days ago, he tweeted about a school that was adjusting its Covid-19 protocols to include an indoor masking policy as cases rise. “Not going to name this school, but kudos to them for adjusting as their data emerged,” Adams tweeted. “And to those schools that start after Labor Day, perhaps you should learn from the experiences of others – 'hope for the best’ when others have shown you it’s not likely, isn’t a strategy.”

Politics is part of Adams’ connection too, but the results can be mixed. “There are people who will listen to me because I was appointed by President Trump,” Adams said. “Conversely, there are people who will never listen to anything that I say, because I was appointed by President Trump.”