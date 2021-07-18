Pandemic Lessons: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

If our Covid-19 numbers stay low, that will help everyone. What are the chances we can keep them down?

Decent. But again, down is not gone, which means there’s still a risk, particularly to people who may be more vulnerable.

Outdoor activities are helping keep our numbers in check now. As the weather cools in fall, Russo points out, we’ll see a coinciding rise in cases, though likely not the spike in hospitalizations and deaths we saw last fall and winter.

“We’re never going to go where we were before, where we’re concerned with overwhelming our health care systems with that sort of post-Thanksgiving surge that lasted a couple of months,” Russo said. “We’re never going to be there again, fortunately, unless a variant evolves that evades vaccine-induced immunity.”

While most fully vaccinated people “are kind of in post-pandemic mode,” Russo said, people who are unvaccinated and immunocompromised will be at higher risk in the fall. For the former group, he added, now is the time to start the vaccination process to have full protection come September. For the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it takes five weeks from the first shot to be fully vaccinated.

“That window is starting to shrink for those yet to get vaccinated,” Russo said. “This is the moment to probably do it, so they’ll have that protection when their risk will go up further in the cooler months.”

