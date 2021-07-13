Pandemic Lessons: Covid made communication challenging. Listening may be how to improve it.

After a long drive from their home on the eastern seaboard, a husband and wife pulled up to the gate of the Silver Lake Twin Drive-In. The outdoor theater in Perry, a countryside locale in Wyoming County, was the site of a sold-out show headlined by the indie rock band Mt. Joy.
It was a Saturday afternoon in May after a monthslong drought of live music, and the couple was excited. But when they handed up their tickets, their mood quickly plunged: They had bought fakes.
Surrounding vaccinated people with other vaccinated people is the scientifically surest way to keep a big crowd safe and minimize the possibility of spread at a big event. But that is not what’s happening – not here, and not in most places around the country.
That problem prompted the involvement of Grace Vesneske, president of the company running the show, Buffalo-based Twenty6 Productions. The easy response would be simple: Politely explain the show is sold out, and turn the couple around to head home.
But Vesneske did something different. She used a skill that the pandemic has challenged in many of us.
She listened.
“They had a six-and-a-half-hour drive,” Vesneske said. “It was her favorite band. They had gotten engaged (at a Mt. Joy show), pre-Covid.”
Vesneske listened – really listened, rather than just nodding robotically while mentally calculating the words she would use to send them off – and then considered the situation: Yes, the show was sold out. And if you’re buying tickets, you should be careful to purchase real ones. But people err. Times now are tough enough already, and since the show is outdoors, wouldn’t it still be possible to find them a spot?
Vesneske let them in – and it felt good. “I made this couple’s dreams come true,” she said. “It was cute.”
And it could have gone a different way. Vesneske’s decision was rooted in listening and being open-minded – skills that the last 16 months have challenged in all of us. We explore the implications of that in this installment of “Pandemic Lessons.”
How has the pandemic affected our ability to listen?
Consider the fearful emotions that have clawed at us: anxiety, confusion, anger. Stressors like these strike directly at our ability to listen fully, process information and problem-solve.
“Fear, even when residing on the periphery of one’s consciousness, is loud,” said Kate Murphy, author of “You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters." “When the primitive fear centers of the brain get activated, the more evolved areas of the brain responsible for higher-order thinking, and that are essential for listening, effectively shut down."
When that happens, Murphy added, “people get tightly coiled and ready to fight or take flight.” Some become “breathtakingly intolerant – quick to misinterpret others and lash out,” she said. “Or, they might shut down and withdraw into themselves.”
OK, so people get moody. But that’s always been true. So what’s the big deal?
Just like the pandemic has affected nearly everyone on the planet, the conditions that create bad listening are widespread and chronic. That emphasizes the importance of consciously trying to do it well.
“This ability to listen is what leads to empathy, understanding, cooperation, creative ideas and lasting solutions,” Murphy said. “It makes us less fearful and more engaged and trusting of one another. And it’s what we all sorely need right now.”
Has the pandemic has made us worse listeners?
Many of us already weren’t good at it. But thanks to a year-plus of meeting via video calls, we have brushed up on some basics. Jay Sukow, a business consultant who uses improvisational comedy skills to teach communications, has conducted regular training sessions over Zoom. He’s noticed an encouraging trend: “There’s a lot less talking over each other than in real life, because it will cut the mics and you won’t hear anybody,” he said. “I’ve noticed that the listening has gotten better. This has forced people to wait their turn more than ever.”
Higher-level listening skills are tougher to master. A 2016 article in the Harvard Business Review by Jack Zenger and Joseph Folkman analyzed the traits of effective listeners and found that the best ones pose questions to “clarify assumptions the other person holds and helps the other person to see the issue in a new light.” The listeners may drop in some ideas that “could be useful to the other person,” they wrote, but “never hijack the conversation so that they or their issues become the subject of the discussion.”
A listener of that skill level was rare then, and given the divisiveness over masking, vaccination and politics, is likely rarer now.
What does a good listener look like in our quickly reopening world?
Someone who thinks in detail and nuance, striking a balance between pandemic rules and principles and people’s emotions and comfort.
Project into Vesneske’s situation: She co-founded Twenty6 Productions, a concert and event management company, in February with her business partner Josh Holtzman. Running a new business during a pandemic that’s getting old can feel stressful, thankless and quite possibly impossible.
For their first two shows at the Silver Lake complex (Mt. Joy in May, and the jam band Goose in June), keeping up with pandemic regulations resembled a quick-paced chess match: First they had to keep their ticket holders distanced – and then they didn’t. Capacity limits were once strict – and now they’re not.
Are people vaccinated? Masked? Those questions are less pressing now for promoters, but still relevant for some fans who may be concerned about exposure. Keeping people happy and feeling safe is a priority – and an often difficult one to achieve. “I’ve actually been having a lot of fun with that – maybe it’s being a new company,” Vesneske said. “But I really like pleasing patrons.”
That requires flexibility. For Twenty6 Productions’ July 25 show at Silver Lake with the country duo Maddie & Tae, Vesneske is planning on creating socially distanced pods for any group of customers who request them. (The show was first marketed with pods, which place each carload of people in their own area, but when regulations changed to allow for general admission, Twenty6’s plan switched, too.)
The pure science of Covid transmission makes that largely unnecessary: If someone is outdoors and avoiding squeezing in tight with a crowd, it’s unlikely the virus will jump from person to person. But virological facts aren’t all that matter. If someone is more comfortable in their own space, Vesneske plans to provide it. She said, “I’m trying to have the best of both worlds for the consumer.”
That begins with listening to what they want.