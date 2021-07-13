Pandemic Lessons: Covid made communication challenging. Listening may be how to improve it.

Just like the pandemic has affected nearly everyone on the planet, the conditions that create bad listening are widespread and chronic. That emphasizes the importance of consciously trying to do it well.

“This ability to listen is what leads to empathy, understanding, cooperation, creative ideas and lasting solutions,” Murphy said. “It makes us less fearful and more engaged and trusting of one another. And it’s what we all sorely need right now.”

Has the pandemic has made us worse listeners?

Many of us already weren’t good at it. But thanks to a year-plus of meeting via video calls, we have brushed up on some basics. Jay Sukow, a business consultant who uses improvisational comedy skills to teach communications, has conducted regular training sessions over Zoom. He’s noticed an encouraging trend: “There’s a lot less talking over each other than in real life, because it will cut the mics and you won’t hear anybody,” he said. “I’ve noticed that the listening has gotten better. This has forced people to wait their turn more than ever.”